Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish Super Cup
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, January 12, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, ESPN Deportes, ABC, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Orange
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

