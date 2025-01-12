Ángel Di María continues to add to his legendary status, playing a pivotal role in Benfica’s penalty shootout victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese League Cup final. The win marks Benfica’s fifth League Cup title and their first since 2016, ending a significant drought. Di María’s contributions, including an assist and a successful penalty in the shootout, were instrumental in securing the trophy.

Di María’s impact on the game was immediate and decisive. In a dazzling display of skill and vision, he weaved through four defenders in midfield before delivering a perfectly weighted pass to Andreas Schjelderup, who scored the opening goal for Benfica.

This assist marked Di María’s 50th assist in his two spells with Benfica, adding to his remarkable record of 45 goals in 198 appearances for the club. In the current season alone, he boasts an impressive 13 goals and 7 assists in 26 matches. His return to Benfica in mid-2023, following spells at Manchester United, PSG, and Juventus, has proved highly successful.

The League Cup victory is Di María’s third with Benfica, adding to his collection of one Portuguese League title and one Portuguese Super Cup. This latest triumph is his 36th career trophy, equaling the achievements of active player Sergio Busquets and retired legend Ryan Giggs. This remarkable achievement places him among the eight most decorated footballers in history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 35 trophies. Only Lionel Messi (46), Dani Alves (43), Andrés Iniesta (38), Gerard Piqué (38), and Maxwell (37) have won more trophies than the Argentine winger.

Otamendi’s accomplishments: A record for Argentine defenders

Nicolás Otamendi, also a key figure in Benfica’s victory and Di María’s teammate, added another chapter to his impressive career. His penalty conversion in the shootout contributed to the team’s success, extending his own impressive trophy haul.

Otamendi’s 26 career trophies makes him the most decorated Argentine defender in history, behind only Lionel Messi, Di María, Lucho González, Carlos Tevez, and Franco Armani. The former Manchester City player, whose trophy cabinet includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles, and the Finalissima, continues to demonstrate his enduring quality.

Sporting Lisbon leveled the score with a late penalty converted by Viktor Gyökeres, forcing the match into a dramatic penalty shootout. Di María and Otamendi successfully converted their penalties, contributing to Benfica’s eventual victory. The shootout saw 11 successful penalties before Florentino Luís’ winning spot-kick and Anatoli Trubin’s save secured the title for Benfica.

Benfica’s next challenges include a Portuguese Cup match against Farense, a league game against Famalicão, and a highly anticipated Champions League clash against Barcelona. This win will undoubtedly boost their confidence heading into these vital fixtures.