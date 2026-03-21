Alessandro Bastoni reports could be great news for Barcelona in their search for Inter’s defender

Barcelona are looking for a reliable center back to pair with Pau Cubarsí. Finding a left-footed defender with technique for that role is not easy, since players like that are hard to come by. Their preferred option appears to be Inter‘s Alessandro Bastoni, and a new report suggests good news for Hansi Flick.

According to Diario Sport, Inter are already looking for defenders to replace Bastoni in the next transfer window. The publication says Napoli’s Alessandro Buongiorno, Roma’s Evan Ndicka and Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí are among the names they are considering as possible replacements if their star defender leaves.

This is great news for Barcelona, since a few weeks ago the possibility of Bastoni joining the club seemed too distant. He is a very important part of a team that wants to win every competition. With the player seemingly open to a move to Spain after liking posts related to his transfer on social media, this adds to the excitement of fans who want to see him wearing the Barcelona shirt.

Alternative to Bastoni

This negotiation does not seem easy, as Barcelona have struggled financially for many years. Every major name in the market appears out of reach for that reason, so the club needs backup plans.

Senesi could arrive for free in the next market (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The loss of Iñigo Martínez last year was strongly felt in a team that needs a very specific set of qualities from its defenders under Flick. The gap was covered with some solid performances from Gerard Martín, who is not certain to return to the team.

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A player to keep an eye on is Marcos Senesi. The Argentine has become a dependable piece for Bournemouth with strong Premier League experience. His biggest advantage as an option for Barcelona, even if Bastoni is signed, is his price, since he could arrive on a free transfer.

Bastoni’s price tag

Inter will not let a key player leave easily for a team that competes with them in the Champions League. For now, there is optimism in Barcelona that they could reach an agreement with the Italians, possibly offering a player as part of the deal to lower the fee. His reported price tag is around $75 million, or 70 million euros, which could put the Spanish club out of the race.