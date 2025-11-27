How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Thursday, November 27, 2025 WHERE Fubo and Fox Sports Plus STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal and Austria are set to clash in a championship showdown that promises all the intensity fans could ask for, with Portugal entering as the battle-tested force after pushing past top-tier opponents, highlighted by a commanding semifinal triumph over Brazil.

Austria, meanwhile, has emerged as the surprise story of the tournament, knocking off one contender after another to earn a spot in the final and injecting plenty of intrigue into this title fight. With momentum, confidence, and high stakes driving both squads, this matchup has all the ingredients to deliver a thrilling finish!

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 and tons more games.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women's World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, NWSL, and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and other platforms.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

