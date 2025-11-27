Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal loses another teammate: Barcelona star Fermin Lopez hit by surprising injury after Chelsea blowout

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez talking to each other.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesBarcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez talking to each other.

Despite Lamine Yamal‘s impressive form, Barcelona haven’t had their dream season, with an unstable start featuring surprising defeats and draws. Injuries to several key players have been a major factor. Just as it seemed that several players, including Joan Garcia, Raphinha, among others were recovering, Lamine has now lost another key teammate. The Culers announced that Fermin Lopez suffered an injury following the harsh defeat to Chelsea.

According to Barcelona on X, formerly Twitter, Fermin Lopez has been diagnosed with a minor injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. While the injury is not considered serious, the midfielder will be sidelined for two weeks, causing him to miss at least four games against Deportivo Alaves, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, and Eintracht Frankfurt. As a result, coach Hansi Flick loses one of his offensive leaders, necessitating changes to his system.

Even though Fermin Lopez was considered a rotation player in the previous season, the Spaniard has emerged as one of the standout performers on Barcelona’s roster. In the 2025-26 season, he has netted 7 goals and provided 4 assists in just 13 games. However, his impact extends beyond statistics; he has become a commanding leader and one of the team’s cornerstones next to Lamine Yamal. For this reason, his absence presents a significant challenge.

In Fermin’s absence, coach Hansi Flick may turn to Dani Olmo to lead the attacking midfield, granting him a starting role for the upcoming two weeks. This opportunity allows the 27-year-old midfielder to prove his critics wrong after his impact on the team has not met expectations. Moreover, he will have the opportunity to showcase the connection he has demonstrated with Lamine Yamal in Spain, where he stands as one of the national team’s key players.

Barcelona&#039;s Dani Olmo

FC Barcelona’s Dani Olmo dribbles the ball during a game.

Barcelona have shine offensively, but spark real defensive doubts

The arrival of Hansi Flick has been truly transformative for Barcelona, elevating them to one of the best teams in LaLiga following the departure of Xavi Hernandez. With Raphinha, Fermin, and Lamine Yamal on offense, they have managed to demonstrate great scoring power. However, the departure of Iñigo Martinez disrupted all defensive plans, and the coach is still struggling to find consistency in the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement
Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez delivers sharp message to Lamine Yamal, Barcelona after Champions League win

see also

Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez delivers sharp message to Lamine Yamal, Barcelona after Champions League win

Flick’s decision to play Ronald Araujo against Chelsea showed that the Uruguayan is not at his best, constantly making blunders such as the sending-off that threw the game off balance. Although Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi are usually the consistent choices, both tend to leave a lot of space behind them that is exploited by their opponents, something that Iñigo did not suffer from as he was a corrective center back.

Instead of opting for a change of strategy and leaving behind the high pressure, coach Hansi Flick remains firm in his commitment, which does not seem to be entirely effective after losing Iñigo Martinez. With just two victories of the five games in the Champions League, the Culers fans are calling for a radical change in defense, as the team continues to fail to shine against the big contenders, and its season could end without titles if it continues at this pace.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid face Barcelona in an important game for the LaLiga lead. Despite some absences and players who are not in top form, Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham are already leading the scoring side to lead each team in El Clásico.

Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

With a hat trick in the last UEFA Champions League game, Fermín López has outshined Lamine Yamal and claimed a historic FC Barcelona record to his own.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez equals remarkable record after stunning hat trick vs Olympiakos in Champions League

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez equals remarkable record after stunning hat trick vs Olympiakos in Champions League

Following their Champions League loss to PSG, Barcelona faced Olympiakos with a must-win mindset. They not only clinched victory, but Fermin Lopez also matched a noteworthy record, underscoring his key role in the lineup.

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 take on Austria U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV or through streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo