Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Jorge Jesus sends clear message about reuniting with Al-Nassr star at Portugal after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team could soon become even more intriguing after fresh comments from Jorge Jesus reignited speculation about a possible reunion on the international stage after the 2026 World Cup. The Al-Nassr manager, who recently guided Cristiano Ronaldo to a long-awaited Saudi Pro League title, addressed growing rumors surrounding his next career step while returning to Portugal.

The timing of the discussion immediately drew attention across Portuguese soccer circles. Reports have resurfaced suggesting that Jorge Jesus is strongly interested in taking over as head coach of the Selecao after Roberto Martinez’s expected departure after the 2026 World Cup.

After helping Al-Nassr win its first Saudi Pro League title in seven years, Jorge Jesus confirmed that his chapter in Riyadh may soon come to an end. The Portuguese coach delivered exactly what he had promised when he first arrived at the club: bringing silverware to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I accepted this challenge only because I told Cristiano: ‘I will help you become champion, we will win the trophy, and then I will leave.’ That’s it. For me, the mission is complete,” the experienced boss said after Al-Nassr’s decisive victory over Damac.

Those words immediately fueled speculation about what could come next for the veteran coach. His departure announcement arrived only moments after emotional scenes involving Ronaldo, who celebrated his first major Saudi domestic title since joining Al-Nassr in 2023.

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What did Jorge Jesus say about Portugal rumors?

The strongest rumors now point toward the Portugal national team. Multiple reports have linked Jorge Jesus with a possible move after the 2026 World Cup, when Roberto Martínez’s current cycle with the national team is expected to conclude.

According to reports from Portuguese and Brazilian media, including ESPN Brasil, coaching Portugal has long been considered Jorge Jesus’ dream destination. The idea of leading his country at international level appears to be one of the few remaining ambitions in his lengthy managerial career.

When journalists approached him at the airport in Portugal following the Saudi Pro League celebrations, the 71-year-old did little to silence the speculation. Instead, his comments added even more intrigue to the situation. “Who can refuse joining the national team? I already turned down one of the best national teams in the world, so I can’t reject another one,” he said while speaking to reporters, via Record.

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The coach then tried to calm the growing excitement around the possibility. “We’ll see what happens until June, but I’m not thinking about that possibility right now. The World Cup is just around the corner, and Portugal needs calmness and stability. The coach also needs calmness and stability. And I don’t want to get involved in this chaos.”

Portugal could face major decision after 2026 World Cup

The biggest question now concerns timing. Roberto Martínez remains under contract through the 2026 World Cup, meaning any potential move involving Jorge Jesus would likely happen only after the tournament.

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That timeline has increased speculation about a final international chapter involving Cristiano Ronaldo as well. By the end of the World Cup, Ronaldo will be deep into the final years of his legendary career, yet his importance to Portugal continues to remain enormous.

For Jorge Jesus, the national team job could represent the final major challenge of his coaching journey. He has already enjoyed success with clubs like Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Flamengo, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr, but leading Portugal would carry entirely different emotional significance.

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