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Lionel Messi chases World Cup scoring record: How far is Cristiano Ronaldo from the highest mark?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Lionel Messi is gearing up for what could be the final World Cup campaign of his legendary career, and with it comes a golden opportunity to shatter Miroslav Klose’s historic record as the tournament’s all-time leading goal scorer. As Messi edges closer to the monumental milestone, fans worldwide are left wondering exactly where his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, stands in comparison.

To this day, the standard belongs exclusively to former German striker Klose. The clinical frontman racked up a staggering 14-year legacy, netting 16 goals across four consecutive tournament editions (2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014).

Messi enters the tournament with the German icon firmly in his crosshairs. The Argentine captain has accumulated 13 World Cup goals across four editions (2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022). Remarkably, his tally stands where it is despite a surprising scoreless campaign in 2010, when Argentina was unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament by Germany in the quarterfinals.

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To officially draw level with Klose, Messi needs to find the back of the net three times. That historic target feels well within the maestro’s reach, especially considering Argentina’s highly favorable draw in the group stage.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring vs Australia at the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring vs Australia at the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Placed in a Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and tournament debutants Jordan, the stage is perfectly set for Messi to score three or more goals before the knockout rounds even begin.

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Lionel Messi reportedly in doubt for Argentina’s first pre-World Cup friendly vs Honduras after recent discomfort

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Lionel Messi reportedly in doubt for Argentina’s first pre-World Cup friendly vs Honduras after recent discomfort

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo stand?

The historical outlook is significantly more daunting for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar faces a much steeper uphill climb to reach Klose’s peak, sitting considerably further down the all-time charts with just eight goals scored across five different World Cup iterations (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022).

While capturing the ultimate tournament record may be statistically out of reach for Ronaldo, the Al Nassr forward still commands a massive opportunity to rewrite his nation’s history books in North America. Should Ronaldo manage to score just a single goal at the 2026 tournament, he will equal the legendary Eusebio’s long-standing benchmark of nine goals to become the joint-highest World Cup goal scorer in Portugal’s history.

World Cup scoring record under threat

While Messi is positioned to potentially equal or surpass the standard set by Klose, he isn’t the only modern elite marksman breathing down the neck of soccer history. Fellow superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are also aggressively tracking the feat.

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The French phenom has already weaponized his international career to score an astonishing 12 goals in just two World Cup appearances (2018 and 2022), while England’s captain has struck eight times across those exact same tournaments.

The primary threat to Messi’s potential hold on the record lies in longevity; while the Argentine icon is almost certainly playing in his final showcase, a 27-year-old Mbappe and a 32-year-old Kane have multiple tournaments left in the tank to eventually eclipse Klose and establish an entirely new golden era.

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