How to watch Albacete vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

By Leonardo Herrera

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesGonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Albacete vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Albacete vs Real Madrid
WHAT Copa del Rey
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, January 14, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Still searching for a response after a humbling setback in El Clasico, Real Madrid shifts its attention to knockout soccer as the Copa del Rey takes center stage. The Spanish giants arrive with a prime chance to steady the ship and keep their trophy ambitions alive, knowing a victory would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Standing in the way are Albacete, a Segunda Division side currently hovering near the bottom of the table but carrying the kind of fearless mentality that often defines cup competitions. With the underdogs eager to seize a rare spotlight moment and the favorites looking to reassert their dominance, all the ingredients are in place for a compelling clash.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Albacete vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham left out of coach Arbeloa’s first Real Madrid call-up

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham left out of coach Arbeloa’s first Real Madrid call-up

Alvaro Arbeloa selected his first squad as head coach of Real Madrid, and it does not include either Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham breaks silence on rumors of strained relationship with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Jude Bellingham breaks silence on rumors of strained relationship with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

With rumors rising over a broken relationship with former head coach Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham decided to break the silence the day after the Spaniard's dismissal.

Alvaro Arbeloa breaks silence on interim or permanent Real Madrid coaching role: ‘This is my home’

Alvaro Arbeloa breaks silence on interim or permanent Real Madrid coaching role: ‘This is my home’

Following Xabi Alonso's dismissal, Real Madrid swiftly appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the team's new coach. However, doubts have arisen over whether he will serve as an interim or permanent coach, leading the Spaniard to break its silence on the situation.

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria play against Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in a blockbuster showdown with a place in the final at stake. Here’s how to watch every moment, including kickoff information and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming coverage across the USA.

