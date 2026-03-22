How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy WHAT MLS 2025 season WHEN 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT • Sunday, March 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With both clubs searching for early momentum, the Los Angeles Galaxy return home looking to rebound after a narrow 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City, a result that left them sitting 10th in the Western Conference with just four points.

Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers arrive in a similar position, having collected only three points through their opening four matches. With both sides hovering near the bottom of the standings, this showdown carries added weight as a chance to gain ground in the play-in race.

Details on how to watch MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement