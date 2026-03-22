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How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Julian Aude of the Los Angeles Galaxy
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesJulian Aude of the Los Angeles Galaxy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT • Sunday, March 22, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

With both clubs searching for early momentum, the Los Angeles Galaxy return home looking to rebound after a narrow 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City, a result that left them sitting 10th in the Western Conference with just four points.

Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers arrive in a similar position, having collected only three points through their opening four matches. With both sides hovering near the bottom of the standings, this showdown carries added weight as a chance to gain ground in the play-in race.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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