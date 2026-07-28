Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire salary is second only to Lionel Messi’s in MLS, says agent Pini Zahavi

Robert Lewandowski delivered one of the biggest splash moves of Major League Soccer‘s 2026 summer transfer window by putting pen to paper with the Chicago Fire. Now established as one of the marquee figures in the league, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, confirmed that the Polish goal-scorer commands the second-highest salary in MLS, trailing only Lionel Messi.

With his contract at FC Barcelona expiring after four years, Zahavi admitted in an interview with Diario AS that Barca president Joan Laporta wanted to keep the forward, but sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick opted to move in a different direction. Despite interest from Serie A clubs and FC Porto, the Chicago Fire ultimately won the race to secure the legendary striker’s signature.

When asked about the decision to head to North America, Zahavi lauded the persistence of the Fire’s front office: “The Fire executives fought harder for him than anyone else. It’s rare for a team to want a player so badly. It’s hard to imagine: they were patient, determined, and creative. They did everything possible to convince Lewandowski. Everything!“

Zahavi capped his comments by revealing the eye-watering financial package the Fire put on the table to seal the blockbuster deal. “They weren’t pretending; they were truly crazy about him. And they offered him the second-highest contract in MLS, surpassed only by Leo Messi’s. Chicago really wanted Robert,” Zahavi concluded.

Robert Lewandowski #9 of the Chicago Fire FC controls the ball in front of Arnau Farnós #87 of the NYCFC. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images).

Questions originally hovered over how head coach Gregg Berhalter would tweak his tactical setup to feature both Lewandowski and star forward Hugo Cuypers, who led MLS with 13 goals prior to the 2026 World Cup break. However, the Belgian striker handed over the No. 9 jersey to the former Barcelona star before completing a transfer to CF Monterrey, shedding his $3.2 million annual salary from the books, according to the MLSPA Salary Guide.

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see also Robert Lewandowski makes blunt claim about Lamine Yamal: ‘We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup’

Robert Lewandowski vs. Lionel Messi: Salary comparison

Lewandowski’s arrival serves as yet another statement of intent for Major League Soccer as it continues to lure global icons during their twilight years. For the Polish superstar, the move secures a massive payday while continuing his career in a major North American market.

According to DAZN, Lewandowski earns a net base salary of €15 million (around $16.2M USD) per season with the Chicago Fire. His current contract runs through June 30, 2028, guaranteeing him €30 million (around $32.5M USD) over his two-year stint in MLS.

In addition to his base pay, Lewandowski’s deal features incentive structures that could push his total earnings up to €20 million (around $21.6M USD) annually. That places him well ahead of LAFC’s Son Heung-min ($11M) and Inter Miami’s Rodrigo De Paul ($9M), who hold the third- and fourth-highest total compensation packages according to MLSPA data.

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The only player in North America outpacing Lewandowski on the payroll is Lionel Messi, who holds a base salary of $25 million and $28.3 million in total guaranteed compensation per the MLSPA Salary Guide. However, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas previously revealed to Bloomberg that Messi’s total annual take-home package sits between $70 million and $80 million when factoring in equity, revenue-share agreements, and commercial endorsements.