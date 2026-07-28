Son Heung-min, Sebastian Berhalter and more: Which 2026 World Cup players will feature in the MLS-Liga MX All-Star Game?

The annual showcase pitting MLS against Liga MX is right around the corner, set to bring together the premier talent across North America’s top two leagues. Fresh off the heels of the 2026 World Cup, South Korean superstar Son Heung-min and USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter lead an extended list of international stars returning from World Cup duty to participate in the event.

The marquee exhibition takes place Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC. Coming just 10 days after the World Cup final, the All-Star match will serve as the first action back on the pitch for many returning international players, particularly those representing the three North American co-host nations.

The USMNT presence on the MLS squad includes goalkeeper Matt Freese (New York City FC), veteran defender Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) who’s expected to sign for Middlesbrough according to The Ahtletic, and wing-back Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew). Representing the Canadian national team, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City) and defender Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) will both suit up.

Liga MX‘s World Cup contingent relies heavily on El Tri‘s domestic core. The Mexican national team members featured on the Liga MX All-Star roster include goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), defender Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), defender Israel Reyes (Club América), and midfielder Erik Lira (Cruz Azul).

Luis Romo #7 of Mexico celebrates with teammates Jesus Gallardo #23 and Erik Lira #6 of Mexico.

Rising Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora (Xolos de Tijuana) was initially named to the Liga MX roster before being ruled out alongside veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. They join Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul on the list of high-profile absences for Wednesday’s clash.

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Meanwhile, South Korean icon Son Heung-min will make his MLS All-Star debut following his World Cup campaign with his national team. Notably, Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Thomas Muller, though omitted from Germany’s World Cup squad, stands as the sole former World Cup champion participating in Wednesday’s midsummer showcase.

Complete List of 2026 World Cup Players in the All-Star Game