Copa Libertadores
How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Facundo Torres of Palmeiras
Facundo Torres of Palmeiras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Palmeiras vs Flamengo
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, November 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Palmeiras and Flamengo are gearing up for a massive showdown that promises all the drama fans expect from a continental championship, with Palmeiras entering the final on a surge after overturning a stunning 3–0 deficit by delivering a dominant 4–0 response to secure their place.

Meanwhile, Flamengo arrive after a grind-it-out path highlighted by a tight home win and a disciplined road draw against Racing; with both sides carrying elite form into the biggest stage in South American club soccer, this title bout is shaping into the kind of high-stakes spectacle fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
