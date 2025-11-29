Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Lazio in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

San Siro is preparing for another decisive Serie A night, one that could reshape the top of the table and test Milan’s growing momentum under Massimiliano Allegri. However, Christian Pulisic will not be on the pitch—a decision that arrives at the worst possible moment for a side pushing for top spot. The Rossoneri, fresh from the emotional high of beating Inter thanks to Pulisic’s derby-winning strike, face a Lazio side that has regained stability under Maurizio Sarri, and the absence of one of its most decisive attackers has raised eyebrows across the league.

The stakes are enormous: Milan needs a victory to temporarily leapfrog Roma, while the Biancocelesti look to keep pace in the race for Europe. The home side enters the match in excellent form, as the Derby della Madonnina victory stretched its unbeaten run to 12 matches and kept its defensive record among the best in the league, with six clean sheets in 12 games. Sitting only two points behind Roma, the team has a chance to go top for the first time this season.

Lazio arrives in eighth place but with renewed confidence after a 2-0 win over Lecce. Their defensive record has likewise improved, with five clean sheets in their last six matches, even if they have gone nearly 300 minutes without scoring away from home. Both sides have injury concerns, but none more newsworthy than the situation surrounding Pulisic.

Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Lazio in Serie A?

see also

Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Lazio in Serie A?

Why Pulisic is missing

The mystery surrounding Pulisic’s absence was first hinted at in Allegri’s pre-match press conference. The coach admitted that the American had not trained all week and was “unlikely to be available”. What followed was the confirmation supporters hoped would never arrive.

pulisic injury como

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shows his dejection after suffering an injury

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Italia, the truth is simple: Christian Pulisic suffered a thigh injury earlier in the week, one he immediately reported to the staff at Milanello despite wanting desperately to play. “The medical check-up showed no serious damage,” reported Gazzetta“but he did not train with the group.”

Advertisement

The club’s decision is guided by caution rather than alarm. Because the issue affects the same leg previously injured, Allegri and his staff have no intention of risking a relapse—particularly in a season where Milan have been stretched thin in attack. The injury is described internally as minor, but its timing is devastating.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

see also

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Pulisic had scored five goals in eight league games, including his match-winning strike in the derby, and was expected to feature once more alongside Rafael Leao. Instead, as Sky reports, the 27-year-old is expected to miss both the Lazio league match and the Coppa Italia rematch next week, with an aim to return on December 8 against Torino.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

Beneath the hype surrounding Milan versus Como in Australia lies a deeper concern — a bureaucratic obstacle still unresolved, and an impending decision that could determine whether this match becomes a landmark moment or collapses entirely.

Milan still without Santiago Gimenez: Will Christian Pulisic make it, and will Massimiliano Allegri keep Luka Modric as indisputable starter against Lazio in Serie A?

Milan still without Santiago Gimenez: Will Christian Pulisic make it, and will Massimiliano Allegri keep Luka Modric as indisputable starter against Lazio in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic heads into another defining weekend as Milan must again work around the absence of Santiago Gimenez, while simultaneously managing the remarkable resurgence of Luka Modric, who has become an unexpected cornerstone in the Rossoneri’s roster.

Mauricio Pochettino outlines plan for Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars to reach 2026 World Cup ‘dream’ in top form

Mauricio Pochettino outlines plan for Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars to reach 2026 World Cup ‘dream’ in top form

Setting the bar high up for the 2026 World Cup "dream," manager Mauricio Pochettino outlined his plan for Christian Pulisic and the rest of USMNT stars to reach the competition in top form.

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Louis Saha has injected a sobering note into the global conversation, insisting that amid the excitement, there is a dangerous pathway that could pull Lamine Yamal off course.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo