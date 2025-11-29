Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Lazio in Serie A?

San Siro is preparing for another decisive Serie A night, one that could reshape the top of the table and test Milan’s growing momentum under Massimiliano Allegri. However, Christian Pulisic will not be on the pitch—a decision that arrives at the worst possible moment for a side pushing for top spot. The Rossoneri, fresh from the emotional high of beating Inter thanks to Pulisic’s derby-winning strike, face a Lazio side that has regained stability under Maurizio Sarri, and the absence of one of its most decisive attackers has raised eyebrows across the league.

The stakes are enormous: Milan needs a victory to temporarily leapfrog Roma, while the Biancocelesti look to keep pace in the race for Europe. The home side enters the match in excellent form, as the Derby della Madonnina victory stretched its unbeaten run to 12 matches and kept its defensive record among the best in the league, with six clean sheets in 12 games. Sitting only two points behind Roma, the team has a chance to go top for the first time this season.

Lazio arrives in eighth place but with renewed confidence after a 2-0 win over Lecce. Their defensive record has likewise improved, with five clean sheets in their last six matches, even if they have gone nearly 300 minutes without scoring away from home. Both sides have injury concerns, but none more newsworthy than the situation surrounding Pulisic.

Why Pulisic is missing

The mystery surrounding Pulisic’s absence was first hinted at in Allegri’s pre-match press conference. The coach admitted that the American had not trained all week and was “unlikely to be available”. What followed was the confirmation supporters hoped would never arrive.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shows his dejection after suffering an injury

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Italia, the truth is simple: Christian Pulisic suffered a thigh injury earlier in the week, one he immediately reported to the staff at Milanello despite wanting desperately to play. “The medical check-up showed no serious damage,” reported Gazzetta, “but he did not train with the group.”

The club’s decision is guided by caution rather than alarm. Because the issue affects the same leg previously injured, Allegri and his staff have no intention of risking a relapse—particularly in a season where Milan have been stretched thin in attack. The injury is described internally as minor, but its timing is devastating.

Pulisic had scored five goals in eight league games, including his match-winning strike in the derby, and was expected to feature once more alongside Rafael Leao. Instead, as Sky reports, the 27-year-old is expected to miss both the Lazio league match and the Coppa Italia rematch next week, with an aim to return on December 8 against Torino.