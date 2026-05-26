How to watch Flamengo vs Cusco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Flamengo vs Cusco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Flamengo vs Cusco WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, May 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Already assured of first place in the group, Flamengo enter their final group-stage match looking to stay sharp and continue their dominant run after collecting 13 points through five games. Meanwhile, Cusco arrive with only one point and no chance of advancing.

But the Peruvian side will still be motivated to chase a historic result against one of South America’s biggest clubs. Even with the standings already decided, this matchup promises plenty of intensity, so make sure not to miss the action live.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Flamengo vs Cusco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming