Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Lazio on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Lazio
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 29, 2025
WHERE Paramount+ and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan head into a pivotal stretch of the Serie A campaign with the title race heating up, riding the momentum of a gritty 1–0 Derby della Madonnina win that pushed the Rossoneri to 25 points—just two shy of first-place AS Roma.

Now the focus shifts to a demanding clash with Lazio, a side battling through inconsistency but still firmly in the hunt for European qualification. With both clubs desperate to strengthen their position in the table, Milan will look to keep pressure on the top while Lazio aim to spark its season with a statement performance.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Milan still without Santiago Gimenez: Will Christian Pulisic make it, and will Massimiliano Allegri keep Luka Modric as indisputable starter against Lazio in Serie A?

Milan still without Santiago Gimenez: Will Christian Pulisic make it, and will Massimiliano Allegri keep Luka Modric as indisputable starter against Lazio in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic heads into another defining weekend as Milan must again work around the absence of Santiago Gimenez, while simultaneously managing the remarkable resurgence of Luka Modric, who has become an unexpected cornerstone in the Rossoneri’s roster.

Will Christian Pulisic recover in time for Lazio clash in Serie A? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri provides bold eight-word injury update

Will Christian Pulisic recover in time for Lazio clash in Serie A? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri provides bold eight-word injury update

Christian Pulisic’s season has already swung from injury frustration to derby brilliance, and now back into uncertainty again — and coach Massimiliano Allegri has added another layer of intrigue.

New Christian Pulisic scare for Milan as fresh injury sparks concerns: Is it serious and will he be fit to play in Serie A clash vs. Lazio?

New Christian Pulisic scare for Milan as fresh injury sparks concerns: Is it serious and will he be fit to play in Serie A clash vs. Lazio?

n Pulisic has shaped Milan’s season with the kind of influence that changes the direction of a title race, so when news broke of a new problem just days after his dramatic derby heroics, suspense filled Milanello again.

Sergio Ramos’ next move after Monterrey in 2026 FIFA World Cup bid: Three European giants lined up or fairytale MLS link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Sergio Ramos’ next move after Monterrey in 2026 FIFA World Cup bid: Three European giants lined up or fairytale MLS link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

The Spanish legend, now 39, still dreams of a final push toward the 2026 World Cup, and the team he eventually chooses could determine whether that dream lives or dies.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo