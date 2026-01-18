Vinicius Jr’s future remain uncertain: Real Madrid star has reportedly put renewal on hold for bold reason

Even though Vinicius Jr. has been one of Real Madrid‘s most important players, his future with the team is not entirely secure. Unlike in previous seasons, the Brazilian has not stood out in the scoring side, only netting five goals in LaLiga. Additionally, Vinicius‘ contract expires in 2027, and renewal talks have reportedly been put on hold due to a growing problem.

According to Diario Marca, Vinicius Jr.’s contract renewal is currently on hold because his salary demands do not entirely align with the team’s financial capabilities. Although reports suggested progress on this issue, recent negative reactions from the crowd during Real Madrid’s game against Levante UD have caused the Brazilian to question his future with the team due to the perceived lack of fan support.

While fan criticism continues to grow, Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa openly supported Vinicius Jr, after being visible affected by the crown reaction. “I’m going to work to get the best out of Vinicius, I’m going to demand that my players look for him. Vini isn’t afraid, he has character, he has defended this club tooth and nail, he’s one of the most influential players, if not the most influential in the world… He is going to win us many titles, as he has already done.”

Far from having made a decision, the Brazilian star is already contemplating his options for the future, not ruling out a renewal. Nonetheless, he still needs to recover his best shape, holding a great chance under Arbeloa, who considers him a cornerstone. In the upcoming games, the 25-year-old star will need to prove wrong the fans who whistle at him, leading the team as he used to do with Carlo Ancelotti, and that could make a difference in his contract renewal.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Juanlu Sanchez (L) and Jose Angel Carmona of Sevilla FC.

Vinicius Jr. is already cemented as a historic figure at Real Madrid

While the Brazilian is not currently at the best moment of his career, Vinicius Jr. has already become a historic player at Real Madrid. After playing 351 matches, the Brazilian has scored 112 goals, surpassing legends such as Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Nazário, and Iván Zamorano. In addition, he has already led the team to two UEFA Champions League titles, scoring in both finals, all of this at just 25 years old.

Beyond his statistics, his impact on the team’s playing structure has become crucial. With his dribbling ability, speed, and passing, Vinicius has made an impact beyond goals, becoming the second player with the most assists on the team in the current season. Because of this, the Brazilian has turned into a unique player on the roster, as there is no other player with his profile who has shown what he has achieved, making his renewal a priority for Real Madrid’s front office.