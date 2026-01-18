Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Vinicius Jr’s future remain uncertain: Real Madrid star has reportedly put renewal on hold for bold reason

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Even though Vinicius Jr. has been one of Real Madrid‘s most important players, his future with the team is not entirely secure. Unlike in previous seasons, the Brazilian has not stood out in the scoring side, only netting five goals in LaLiga. Additionally, Vinicius‘ contract expires in 2027, and renewal talks have reportedly been put on hold due to a growing problem.

According to Diario Marca, Vinicius Jr.’s contract renewal is currently on hold because his salary demands do not entirely align with the team’s financial capabilities. Although reports suggested progress on this issue, recent negative reactions from the crowd during Real Madrid’s game against Levante UD have caused the Brazilian to question his future with the team due to the perceived lack of fan support.

While fan criticism continues to grow, Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa openly supported Vinicius Jr, after being visible affected by the crown reaction. I’m going to work to get the best out of Vinicius, I’m going to demand that my players look for him. Vini isn’t afraid, he has character, he has defended this club tooth and nail, he’s one of the most influential players, if not the most influential in the worldHe is going to win us many titles, as he has already done.

Far from having made a decision, the Brazilian star is already contemplating his options for the future, not ruling out a renewal. Nonetheless, he still needs to recover his best shape, holding a great chance under Arbeloa, who considers him a cornerstone. In the upcoming games, the 25-year-old star will need to prove wrong the fans who whistle at him, leading the team as he used to do with Carlo Ancelotti, and that could make a difference in his contract renewal.

Juan Lu and Jose Angel Carmona of Sevilla challenging Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Juanlu Sanchez (L) and Jose Angel Carmona of Sevilla FC.

Vinicius Jr. is already cemented as a historic figure at Real Madrid

While the Brazilian is not currently at the best moment of his career, Vinicius Jr. has already become a historic player at Real Madrid. After playing 351 matches, the Brazilian has scored 112 goals, surpassing legends such as Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Nazário, and Iván Zamorano. In addition, he has already led the team to two UEFA Champions League titles, scoring in both finals, all of this at just 25 years old.

Advertisement
Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

see also

Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

Beyond his statistics, his impact on the team’s playing structure has become crucial. With his dribbling ability, speed, and passing, Vinicius has made an impact beyond goals, becoming the second player with the most assists on the team in the current season. Because of this, the Brazilian has turned into a unique player on the roster, as there is no other player with his profile who has shown what he has achieved, making his renewal a priority for Real Madrid’s front office.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

Vinicius Jr. was booed by many Real Madrid fans, and head coach Alvaro Arbeloa addressed the situation.

Vinícius Jr. takes on new role at Real Madrid under coach Álvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

Vinícius Jr. takes on new role at Real Madrid under coach Álvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

After Xabi Alonso's departure, Vinícius Junior has taken over a new role at Real Madrid under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

By scoring one of the goals against FC Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup, Vinicius Junior has now matched the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and other two Real Madrid legends.

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

Spain have established themselves as one of the best national teams in the world, arriving as top favorites at the 2026 World Cup. However, a growing problem between Lamine Yamal's Barcelona and Dani Carvajal's Real Madrid worries them ahead the tournament.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo