Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pachuca vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, TUDN USA, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TUDN.com, TUDN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pachuca head into the quarterfinals in strong form, having won three straight going back to October 31. They beat Tigres 3-0, followed that with a 4-1 win over Atlas on November 7, and then beat Toluca 2-0 last Saturday. That run of results has them playing with confidence heading into this knockout matchup. A win here would keep that momentum going at a stage where every game is now elimination football.

Chivas arrive on a solid run of their own, unbeaten in their last three outings. They beat Atlante 4-2 on November 1, drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9, and then edged Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22 to close out that stretch. That victory over Cruz Azul came in their most recent match before this quarterfinal date. Chivas will look to carry that form into a game where a loss ends their run in the competition.

Pachuca vs Chivas: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Pachuca vs. Chivas 1-1 August 29, 2026 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 2-0 January 10, 2026 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-1 November 3, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 2-1 February 23, 2025 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-2 October 19, 2024 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 0-1 April 13, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 0-0 September 24, 2023 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 1-1 February 12, 2023 Liga MX Chivas vs. Pachuca 0-0 July 31, 2022 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Chivas 2-1 January 16, 2022 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Toluca vs. Atlas Wednesday, November 25, 2026 8:00 PM Monterrey vs. Club America Wednesday, November 25, 2026 10:10 PM Pachuca vs. Chivas Thursday, November 26, 2026 8:00 PM Leon vs. Cruz Azul Thursday, November 26, 2026 10:10 PM

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More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Pachuca vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary