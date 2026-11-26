Lionel Messi and Inter Miami step into a decisive MLS Cup playoffs Game 2 against Columbus Crew with a familiar name in charge. The Professional Referee Organization has assigned Drew Fischer as the center referee for Friday’s match at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, set for 8 pm ET.

Fischer is not a stranger to this group. He was the referee for last season’s MLS Cup final, when Messi and Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale to win the club’s first league title. It was his first MLS Cup as the man in the middle, and he was also named MLS Referee of the Year for his work that season.

Alongside him, Lyes Arfa and Jeff Swartzel work as assistant referees, with Fotis Bazakos as fourth official. The officiating crew is completed by Carol Anne Chenard as the video assistant referee, while Robert Schaap serves as her assistant.

The stakes leave little room for error. A Columbus win ends Miami’s season on Friday, so the Herons only need a victory to force a Game 3 on Dec. 2 at Nu Stadium and keep alive their hopes of defending the title. With Fischer in the middle, Miami at least have an official who has already overseen one of their biggest nights.

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Fischer faces a demanding task after Game 1 incident

The match is expected to be tense, as Fischer inherits a series in which the officiating already dominates the conversation. In Game 1 at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami were already down to 10 men and trailing 1-0 after an early penalty converted by Gonzalo Tapia when the controversy erupted, right on the stroke of halftime.

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see also Lionel Messi gets different treatment from MLS referees, former Inter Miami boss Phil Neville claims

Messi, visibly frustrated, pushed the ball into the face of Tapia, who was trying to obstruct a throw-in, and then launched the restart toward the Columbus forward’s head from point-blank range.

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Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both players, a decision that quickly split opinions. Columbus coach Laurent Courtois said everybody knows Messi deserved more than a yellow, in a clear call for a red card. Chapman, for his part, defended his decision by explaining that the force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct.

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With that backdrop, Fischer will be under extra scrutiny in Columbus. Any decision involving Messi, whether a foul, a card or a VAR review, is likely to be analyzed in a series that now sits one result away from ending. For Miami, the priority is to stay disciplined and avoid a repeat of Game 1, while Columbus will look to keep its momentum at home with a chance to eliminate the defending champions.