For almost two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have set the standard in world soccer, and few people understand that era better than Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish coach, who managed Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 and faced Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in the Clasicos, shared his view on what kept both players at such a high level for so long during an interview on Romario’s YouTube channel.

According to Guardiola, the answer lies in the rivalry itself. “I think they’ve both helped each other a great deal to maintain that standard,” he said. “If Messi hadn’t had Cristiano, and Cristiano hadn’t had Messi, they would probably have had seasons that were a little below par. They’d look in the rear-view mirror to see what the other was doing, and that made them say: ‘I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him'”.

Their rivalry also played out on the pitch like few others in the history of the sport. Messi and Ronaldo faced each other 36 times in official matches, starting with a 0-0 draw between Barcelona and Manchester United in the Champions League semifinals on April 23, 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their last official meeting. (Getty Images)

Messi won 16 of those meetings with 22 goals and 11 assists, while Ronaldo won 11 with 21 goals and one assist, and the other nine ended in draws. The last official clash was on December 8, 2020, when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou with two goals from the Portuguese forward.

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Guardiola compares Messi to Michael Jordan

see also Pep Guardiola urges Portugal to give Cristiano Ronaldo a dignified farewell: ‘He deserves a different ending’

When talking about Messi, Guardiola went beyond soccer to find a comparison. The coach said that, after watching the documentary “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan, he was struck by how similar the young Jordan was to Messi: “Someone who, along with his teammates, demanded of himself to be the best of all”.

Guardiola also doubts that the Argentine’s level will be matched. “There are many good players, but I don’t see anyone reaching that level, performing at such a high standard for 15 or 20 years, and I don’t think there will be,” he said. “There are records that were said to be unbreakable, and eventually they are broken. Usain Bolt’s will also be broken someday, but sustaining that level for so many years, with that plasticity… I don’t see it“.

Guardiola’s reflection arrives at a time when the era defined by Messi and Ronaldo is winding down on the international stage, with both having stepped away from their national teams in 2026.

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Even so, both remain at the top of their game at club level. Ronaldo, now 41, is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the sport with 987 career goals and is 13 away from the unprecedented mark of 1,000, while Messi, 39, sits second on that list with 937, leading Inter Miami’s defense of the MLS Cup. It is a reminder that the rivalry Guardiola describes as the driving force behind their greatness is still alive, even if it no longer plays out on the same pitch.