Kylian Mbappe reached a historic milestone in the Champions League by scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, a brace that took him to 75 goals in the competition. The French forward now belongs to an exclusive group of scorers, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, although there is one record he could not take from the Argentine.

Mbappe‘s goals came in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the 64th and 84th minutes, after Real Madrid had gone behind to a penalty from Ivan Perisic in the first half.

Federico Valverde equalized early in the second half, Jude Bellingham put the hosts in front, and Mbappe then extended the lead before Vinicius Junior sealed the result in the 87th minute.

Those two goals took him to 75, a mark that only four players had previously reached in the competition: Cristiano Ronaldo with 140, Messi with 129, Robert Lewandowski with 109 and Karim Benzema with 90. The difference with Messi lies in age, as the Argentine reached the mark at 27 years and 169 days, while Mbappe did it at 27 years and 339 days.

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That makes the Frenchman the second-youngest player to get there, behind only Messi, although he still has time to keep adding to his total in a season in which he already has 19 goals in 18 matches for the club.

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Mbappe also makes history with his scoring streak

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Mbappe’s brace extended a run that was already historic. The French forward has now scored in five consecutive matchdays in this season’s Champions League, something that only Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved for Real Madrid, back in 2017-18.

He has also scored in seven straight games in the competition, being the first French player in history to reach this mark, and he is now second in the club’s history, behind only Ronaldo’s 11 consecutive matches.

His streak also places him in very select company across the competition. Only five players have scored in seven or more consecutive Champions League matches for their club: Ronaldo with 11 for Real Madrid in 2017-18, Harry Kane with eight for Bayern Munich in 2026, Mbappe with seven and counting for Real Madrid in 2026, and Sebastien Haller (Ajax, 2021-22) and Edinson Cavani (PSG, 2016-17) with seven each.

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With his scoring streak still alive and Real Madrid sitting among the leaders of the league phase, Mbappe will look to keep adding to his Champions League total, and to keep closing the gap on the few names ahead of him.