Cristiano Ronaldo and Julian Quinones have developed one of the Saudi Pro League’s most compelling individual rivalries, with the two forwards repeatedly competing for goals, silverware and recognition. Their battle has also produced some memorable encounters between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah. Still, the coming January transfer window could introduce an unexpected twist that changes the landscape of the competition.

Quinones made an immediate impression after joining Al-Qadsiah from Club America in the summer of 2024. He scored 20 league goals during his debut 2024-25 campaign, although Ronaldo finished ahead of him with 25, while Ivan Toney managed 23.

The Mexican forward took his performances to another level the following season, becoming one of Saudi Arabia’s most prolific players. Quinones scored 33 goals in 31 league appearances during 2025-26, finishing ahead of Toney, who recorded 32, and Ronaldo, who ended the campaign with 28.

The result denied Ronaldo a third consecutive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, with the Mexico international delivering a hat-trick on the final day to secure the award. His performances also helped establish him as one of the Portuguese forward’s most significant individual challengers.

Rank Player Team Appearances Goals 1. Julian Quinones Al-Qadsiah 31 33 2. Ivan Toney Al-Ahli 32 32 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 30 28 2025-26 Saudi Pro League top goalscorers

Rivalry extends beyond scoring charts

The competition between the two strikers has been reflected in several important meetings between their clubs. Quinones played a decisive role in Al-Qadsiah’s 3-1 victory over Al-Nassr in May 2026, scoring and assisting as his team ended Ronaldo’s side’s 20-game winning streak.

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Al-Qadsiah also secured a 2-1 away victory over the Knight of Najd in January 2026, with the Mexican opening the scoring before Ronaldo converted a late penalty for his 958th career goal. Across four consecutive meetings against Al-Nassr, Quinones went unbeaten and scored five times.

Both clubs remain involved in the title race during the 2026–27 campaign. After 12 matchdays, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr have 28 points each, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by two points.

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PSG reportedly consider January move for Quinones

However, the rivalry could soon take a different direction, with Telemundo Deportes reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have identified Quinones as a potential January transfer target. The French club is reportedly assessing attacking reinforcements after injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue left Luis Enrique with fewer options in the forward line.

Quinones has emerged as a possible solution because of his versatility, physical presence and proven goalscoring ability. The 29-year-old can operate centrally and across the front line, making him an attractive option for a PSG side looking to maintain its competitiveness in domestic and European competitions.

Nevertheless, a deal would be difficult to complete. Quinones is under contract with the Saudi outfit until June 2029, and reports have pointed to a release clause worth approximately €200 million.

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Julian Quiñones of Mexico.

Ronaldo could benefit from his rival’s potential departure

If Quinones leaves Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo could have one fewer major competitor in the Golden Boot race during the second half of the season. The Mexican’s departure would remove a forward who has already demonstrated that he can sustain an extraordinary scoring rate across an entire campaign.

Quinones has scored six Saudi Pro League goals this season, while Ronaldo has recorded nine in 11 appearances. Ivan Toney remains the leading contender, meaning the Portuguese star would still have serious competition to overcome.

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The potential transfer could also weaken Brendan Rodgers’ attacking threat, although the club would have to consider how to replace its leading forward. Mateo Retegui and other attacking options could still influence the title and scoring races, so Quinones leaving would not automatically guarantee Ronaldo another Golden Boot.