Olympiacos host AC Milan in the Europa League with both sides looking to settle nerves after mixed recent runs, and this one carries real weight in the group picture.

Olympiacos go into this match unbeaten in their last three outings. They drew 0-0 with Rennes on November 4, having beaten Sparta 1-0 on October 22 and Marseille 1-0 on October 15. That run of clean sheets and narrow wins gives them a platform to push for a result that would strengthen their European standing.

AC Milan arrive in much rockier form. They lost 0-2 to Ferencvaros on November 5 and fell 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 22, though they did show their quality with a 4-0 win over Red Bull on October 15. Back-to-back defeats make this trip to Greece a chance to stop the slide and salvage momentum in the competition.

Olympiacos projected lineup

Olympiacos line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Stefan Ortega behind a back four of Manolis Saliakas, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo and Onyemaechi Bruno. Remo Freuler and Gustavo Sa sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Paschalis Toufakis, Gelson Martins and Konstantinos Fortounis behind lone striker Armando Gonzalez. With no absences listed, this looks like a full-strength selection built on the defensive solidity that produced three straight clean sheets, or near enough, in their last run of results, and the width from Martins and Fortounis should look to stretch Milan’s back line.

Olympiacos projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega, Manolis Saliakas, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo, Onyemaechi Bruno, Remo Freuler, Gustavo Sa, Paschalis Toufakis, Gelson Martins, Armando Gonzalez, Konstantinos Fortounis.

AC Milan projected lineup

AC Milan are set up in a 4-4-1-1, with Mike Maignan in goal behind Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara and Pervis Estupinan. Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot and Yunus Musah make up the midfield four, with Alphadjo Cisse just behind Goncalo Ramos up top. The team is without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Nirash Perera, a sizable list that thins out their options in midfield and at the back. Rabiot and Jashari will need to control the tempo if Milan are to avoid a third defeat in four and steady themselves in the competition.

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AC Milan projected starting XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Pervis Estupinan, Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Alphadjo Cisse, Goncalo Ramos.