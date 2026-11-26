Here are all of the details of where you can watch Olympiacos vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Olympiacos vs AC Milan WHAT Europa League WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Olympiacos go into this Europa League meeting on a run of decent form. They thrashed Iraklis 1908 6-2 on November 22, following draws with PAOK on November 8 and Rennes on November 4. The 0-0 with Rennes shows they can also be stubborn defensively when needed. A home game against AC Milan gives them a chance to test that form against one of the competition’s bigger names.

AC Milan arrive having won their last two matches, beating Frosinone 5-1 on November 22 and Genoa 2-1 on November 8. Before that run they lost 0-2 to Ferencváros on November 5, a result that shows they are not unbeatable on the road. Milan have scored freely in their last two outings, which should give them confidence heading into Greece. This trip to face Olympiacos is a chance to carry that attacking form into another difficult away fixture.

Olympiacos vs AC Milan: last 3 meetings

In their last 3 meetings, Olympiacos have won 2 and AC Milan have won 1, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Olympiacos vs. AC Milan 3-1 December 13, 2018 UEFA Europa League AC Milan vs. Olympiacos 3-1 October 4, 2018 UEFA Europa League Olympiacos vs. AC Milan 3-0 July 25, 2014 International Champions Cup

2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Benfica 4 +10 12 2 Bournemouth 4 +9 12 3 Ferencvaros 4 +8 12 4 Union Saint-Gilloise 4 +8 10 5 Juventus 4 +7 10 6 Olympiacos 4 +3 10 7 Leverkusen 4 +7 9 8 Beşiktaş 4 +3 7 9 Zagreb 4 +1 7 10 Levski Sofia 4 +1 7 11 Sunderland 4 +0 7 12 Nijmegen 4 -1 7 13 Lyon 4 -1 7 14 AZ Alkmaar 4 +3 6 15 Anderlecht 4 +3 6 16 OFI Crete 4 +1 6 17 Rennes 4 +1 6 18 Omonia 4 -1 6 19 Torreense 4 -2 6 20 Real Sociedad 4 +5 5 21 Crystal Palace 4 +3 5 22 HOFF 4 +0 4 23 Sparta 4 +0 4 24 Sturm Graz 4 -3 4 25 NK Celje 4 -4 4 26 RB Salzburg 4 -5 4 27 Celta Vigo 4 -2 3 28 Jagiellonia 4 -3 3 29 AC Milan 4 -3 3 30 Viktoria 4 -4 3 31 Marseille 4 -4 3 32 Celtic 4 -5 3 33 Hapoel 4 -7 1 34 Lillestroem 4 -8 1 35 Lech Poznan 4 -10 1 36 Ararat 4 -10 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lech Poznan Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Celta Vigo vs. Bournemouth Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Marseille vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Olympiacos vs. AC Milan Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Zagreb vs. Leverkusen Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Viktoria vs. Benfica Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM RB Salzburg vs. Ararat Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Torreense vs. Celtic Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM HOFF vs. Sturm Graz Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Sunderland vs. Jagiellonia Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Lyon vs. Lillestroem Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM OFI Crete vs. Anderlecht Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Nijmegen vs. Rennes Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Juventus vs. Omonia Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Ferencvaros vs. NK Celje Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Sparta vs. AZ Alkmaar Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary