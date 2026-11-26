|WHO
|Olympiacos vs AC Milan
|WHAT
|Europa League
|WHEN
|12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Olympiacos vs AC Milan: last 3 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Olympiacos vs. AC Milan
|3-1
|December 13, 2018
|UEFA Europa League
|AC Milan vs. Olympiacos
|3-1
|October 4, 2018
|UEFA Europa League
|Olympiacos vs. AC Milan
|3-0
|July 25, 2014
|International Champions Cup
2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 5
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|4
|+10
|12
|2
|Bournemouth
|4
|+9
|12
|3
|Ferencvaros
|4
|+8
|12
|4
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|4
|+8
|10
|5
|Juventus
|4
|+7
|10
|6
|Olympiacos
|4
|+3
|10
|7
|Leverkusen
|4
|+7
|9
|8
|Beşiktaş
|4
|+3
|7
|9
|Zagreb
|4
|+1
|7
|10
|Levski Sofia
|4
|+1
|7
|11
|Sunderland
|4
|+0
|7
|12
|Nijmegen
|4
|-1
|7
|13
|Lyon
|4
|-1
|7
|14
|AZ Alkmaar
|4
|+3
|6
|15
|Anderlecht
|4
|+3
|6
|16
|OFI Crete
|4
|+1
|6
|17
|Rennes
|4
|+1
|6
|18
|Omonia
|4
|-1
|6
|19
|Torreense
|4
|-2
|6
|20
|Real Sociedad
|4
|+5
|5
|21
|Crystal Palace
|4
|+3
|5
|22
|HOFF
|4
|+0
|4
|23
|Sparta
|4
|+0
|4
|24
|Sturm Graz
|4
|-3
|4
|25
|NK Celje
|4
|-4
|4
|26
|RB Salzburg
|4
|-5
|4
|27
|Celta Vigo
|4
|-2
|3
|28
|Jagiellonia
|4
|-3
|3
|29
|AC Milan
|4
|-3
|3
|30
|Viktoria
|4
|-4
|3
|31
|Marseille
|4
|-4
|3
|32
|Celtic
|4
|-5
|3
|33
|Hapoel
|4
|-7
|1
|34
|Lillestroem
|4
|-8
|1
|35
|Lech Poznan
|4
|-10
|1
|36
|Ararat
|4
|-10
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lech Poznan
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Celta Vigo vs. Bournemouth
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Marseille vs. Levski Sofia
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Olympiacos vs. AC Milan
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Zagreb vs. Leverkusen
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Viktoria vs. Benfica
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|RB Salzburg vs. Ararat
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Torreense vs. Celtic
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|HOFF vs. Sturm Graz
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sunderland vs. Jagiellonia
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lyon vs. Lillestroem
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|OFI Crete vs. Anderlecht
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Nijmegen vs. Rennes
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Juventus vs. Omonia
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Ferencvaros vs. NK Celje
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sparta vs. AZ Alkmaar
|Thursday, November 26, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Olympiacos will face AC Milan on Thursday, November 26, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
- Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Olympiacos vs AC Milan game in the United States.
- Olympiacos lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in their last 3 meetings.