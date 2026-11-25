Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future beyond Al-Nassr remains a major talking point, with speculation growing over where the Portuguese superstar could play during the final years of his career. While the 41-year-old has already made one significant decision about his international future, comments from Sporting CP winger Maximiliano Araujo have added another intriguing possibility to the conversation.

Ronaldo is currently contracted to Al-Nassr until June 2027, having signed a two-year extension in June 2025. Reports have suggested that the Saudi Pro League side would like to retain its captain for another season, although no new agreement has been confirmed.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has continued to deliver impressive numbers, reaching 987 career goals after scoring against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. He has also registered nine goals in 11 appearances across the Saudi Pro League and continental competition this season.

His international retirement has added another dimension to the situation. Ronaldo ended his Portugal career on November 5, 2026, after 23 years, finishing with 234 appearances and 146 goals for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Reports raise questions about Ronaldo’s next chapter

Speculation intensified after Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda suggested that the current campaign could be Ronaldo’s final one in Saudi Arabia. Speaking via talkSPORT, he said: “I firmly believe that this season could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last at Al-Nassr.”

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There have also been reports that the club could organize a major farewell if the forward decides to leave. A potential final appearance against Al-Hilal on May 28, 2027, has been discussed, although neither his departure nor a retirement ceremony has been confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has also pushed back against suggestions that her son intends to end his playing career when his current contract expires. In comments reported by 365Scores Arabic, she said: “It’s not true that Cristiano Ronaldo is thinking of retiring from foorball after his current contract with Al-Nassr expires.”

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Her statement does not confirm that Ronaldo will extend his stay in Riyadh or reveal where he might play next. However, it makes clear that retirement in June 2027 should not be treated as an established plan.

Maximiliano Araujo reveals Sporting CP dressing room discussions

Another possibility attracting attention is a return to Sporting CP, where Ronaldo began his professional career. Uruguay international Maximiliano Araujo has now revealed that the idea has already been discussed among the club’s current players. Asked whether he would welcome the opportunity to share a dressing room with Ronaldo in Lisbon, Araujo made the squad’s feelings clear.

“For me, I’d be very happy, and I think all my teammates feel the same,” the Sporting winger told TNT Sports. He added: “In fact, we’ve talked about this more than once in the dressing room, and it’s something that really excites us all. We hope that one day he can come here. It’d be great to share that experience with him and enjoy it.”

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Ronaldo’s connection with Sporting remains special, given that the Lisbon club gave him his first opportunity in senior soccer before his rise to global stardom. Although he has spent more than two decades building his legacy elsewhere, the prospect of a return to his boyhood club continues to capture the imagination of supporters.

Could Ronaldo complete return to his boyhood club?

Ronaldo spent just one season in Sporting’s first team, making 31 appearances and scoring five goals before Manchester United signed him in August 2003. His outstanding performance against United in a 3-1 friendly victory at the Estádio Jose Alvalade helped accelerate the transfer, beginning a career that would take him to Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

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A return to Lisbon would therefore bring his career full circle, although there is currently no indication that Sporting has opened formal negotiations. Ronaldo’s contract situation, physical condition and personal ambitions will all influence his next decision.