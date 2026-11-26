Christian Pulisic has been left out of Milan’s starting line-up for their crucial UEFA Europa League meeting with Olympiacos, despite arriving in Greece in excellent form. The American forward had been expected to feature from the beginning after an impressive run of performances, but Ruben Amorim has made a different selection for Thursday’s encounter.

The decision comes at an important moment for Milan, who are under pressure to improve their European results after a disappointing opening to the competition. With their hopes of reaching the knockout stages becoming increasingly complicated, Amorim has opted for a starting XI that could have a significant impact on the club’s campaign.

Pulisic has been one of the Rossoneri’s most influential attacking players in recent weeks, scoring in four consecutive appearances across club and international football. His goals have come against Inter, Genoa and Frosinone, while he also found the net three times in two Nations League matches for the United States.

His latest contribution came during Milan’s 5-1 Serie A victory over Frosinone, after which the club named him their MVP. The 28-year-old has also enjoyed a successful international break, earning a place in the CONCACAF Nations League Best XI.

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Pulisic recently committed his future to Milan by signing a contract extension that runs until 2031. His performances have made him an increasingly important figure under Amorim, making his absence from the starting line-up against Olympiacos a notable decision.

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Milan faces difficult European challenge

Milan travel to the Karaiskakis Stadium knowing that their Europa League campaign needs a major improvement. The Italian side has won just one of its opening four matches, beating RB Salzburg 4-0, while suffering defeats against Benfica, Bournemouth and Ferencvaros without scoring.

Those results have left Milan outside the top 24 places, meaning the club currently sits outside the positions required to reach the play-offs. With only four league-phase matches remaining after Thursday’s fixture, Amorim’s side cannot afford many more setbacks.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

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Olympiacos, meanwhile, have enjoyed a considerably stronger European campaign. The Greek side has collected 10 points from its first four matches, recording victories over Jagiellonia Bialystok, Marseille and Sparta Prague before drawing 0-0 with Rennes.

Why Pulisic is starting on the bench against Olympiacos

The reason behind Pulisic’s absence appears to be Amorim’s approach to managing his minutes in European competition. Despite his outstanding domestic and international form, the American has yet to start a Europa League match this season, with the manager consistently using him as a substitute.

Pulisic played 45 minutes against Benfica, 31 minutes against Salzburg and another 45 against Ferencvaros, while remaining an unused substitute against Bournemouth. His place on the bench against Olympiacos therefore continues a pattern of limited involvement in the competition rather than pointing to an injury concern.

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Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Amorim has instead selected Omari Hutchinson, Alphadjo Cisse and Diego Moreira behind centre-forward Goncalo Ramos. The decision allows the manager to use the 28-year-old as an attacking option later in the match, particularly if Milan need a goal.

The selection also comes amid a difficult injury situation, with the Serie A giant missing several players, including Luka Modric, Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Modric’s absence has opened up a midfield position for Ardon Jashari, who starts alongside Adrien Rabiot.

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