Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventus vs Omonia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Juventus vs Omonia WHAT Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, November 26, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Juventus host Omonia on Thursday, November 26 in the Europa League off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Venezia 4-0 on November 22, having drawn 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8 and won 2-1 against AZ on November 5. That stretch shows a team scoring freely and picking up results against varied opposition, and Juventus will want to carry that form into this European fixture.

Omonia arrive in Turin after a mixed set of results. They drew 1-1 with APOEL on November 21, following a 2-0 win over Anorthosis on November 8 and a 1-3 loss to NEC on November 5. That run shows some inconsistency, with the win over Anorthosis offering a positive sign but the loss to NEC exposing vulnerabilities Omonia will need to address against a side playing with more rhythm right now.

2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Benfica 4 +10 12 2 Bournemouth 4 +9 12 3 Ferencvaros 4 +8 12 4 Union Saint-Gilloise 4 +8 10 5 Juventus 4 +7 10 6 Olympiacos 4 +3 10 7 Leverkusen 4 +7 9 8 Beşiktaş 4 +3 7 9 Zagreb 4 +1 7 10 Levski Sofia 4 +1 7 11 Sunderland 4 +0 7 12 Nijmegen 4 -1 7 13 Lyon 4 -1 7 14 AZ Alkmaar 4 +3 6 15 Anderlecht 4 +3 6 16 OFI Crete 4 +1 6 17 Rennes 4 +1 6 18 Omonia 4 -1 6 19 Torreense 4 -2 6 20 Real Sociedad 4 +5 5 21 Crystal Palace 4 +3 5 22 HOFF 4 +0 4 23 Sparta 4 +0 4 24 Sturm Graz 4 -3 4 25 NK Celje 4 -4 4 26 RB Salzburg 4 -5 4 27 Celta Vigo 4 -2 3 28 Jagiellonia 4 -3 3 29 AC Milan 4 -3 3 30 Viktoria 4 -4 3 31 Marseille 4 -4 3 32 Celtic 4 -5 3 33 Hapoel 4 -7 1 34 Lillestroem 4 -8 1 35 Lech Poznan 4 -10 1 36 Ararat 4 -10 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lech Poznan Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Celta Vigo vs. Bournemouth Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Marseille vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Olympiacos vs. AC Milan Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Zagreb vs. Leverkusen Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Viktoria vs. Benfica Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM RB Salzburg vs. Ararat Thursday, November 26, 2026 12:45 PM Torreense vs. Celtic Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM HOFF vs. Sturm Graz Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Sunderland vs. Jagiellonia Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Lyon vs. Lillestroem Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM OFI Crete vs. Anderlecht Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Nijmegen vs. Rennes Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Juventus vs. Omonia Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Ferencvaros vs. NK Celje Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM Sparta vs. AZ Alkmaar Thursday, November 26, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary