How to watch Norway vs Estonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Norway
© Christian Bruna/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Estonia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Norway vs Estonia
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Fubo and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway stand just one step away from making World Cup history, as a victory over Estonia would all but confirm their first tournament appearance since 1998. Led by superstar striker Erling Haaland, the Norwegians could climb to 21 points—enough to secure the top spot in their qualifying group, barring a statistical miracle from Italy.

With a commanding goal difference in their favor, Norway control their own destiny, while Estonia enter the contest with little more than pride at stake. Don’t miss this pivotal matchup as Norway look to punch their long-awaited ticket back to the world’s biggest stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Norway vs Estonia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
