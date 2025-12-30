Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations
How to watch Uganda vs Nigeria in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ndidi of Nigeria
© Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesNdidi of Nigeria
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uganda vs Nigeria on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Uganda vs Nigeria
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Tuesday, December 30, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Nigeria has wasted no time asserting itself at the Africa Cup of Nations, storming through its first two group matches and already punching a ticket to the knockout stage. The Super Eagles now turn their attention to the group finale knowing a draw would be sufficient to finish atop the standings, but the task won’t be simple against an Uganda squad backed into a corner.

The Cranes enter with their tournament lives on the line and must chase all three points while also keeping an eye on results elsewhere, a scenario that should produce an open, high-intensity contest defined by Nigeria’s composure and Uganda’s all-or-nothing approach—one that fans won’t want to miss when kickoff arrives.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Uganda vs Nigeria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
