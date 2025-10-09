How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nicaragua vs Haiti on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Nicaragua vs Haiti
|WHAT
|CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025
|WHERE
|Paramount+, Fubo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo and UNIVERSO
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Haiti and Nicaragua square off in a high-stakes clash that could define their qualifying campaigns. With Honduras and Costa Rica setting the pace atop the group, both nations enter this matchup knowing that anything less than a win could end their run for a top-two finish.
Haiti arrives with momentum after back-to-back draws, highlighted by an impressive 3-3 performance in Costa Rica that nearly turned into a massive upset. Nicaragua, meanwhile, sits in a tight spot after earning just one point through two matches, including a tough loss to Honduras.
More details on how to watch
