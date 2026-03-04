Trending topics:
CONCACAF U20 Championship
Comments

How to watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of Team Canada hols up flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20
WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2 and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nicaragua are hunting for redemption following a 2-0 shutout loss to Aruba, but their path to the knockout rounds runs directly through a high-octane Canada U20 squad fresh off a historic 14-0 blowout.

With the group stage at a boiling point and qualification on the line, both programs are desperate to close the opening round with a statement win, so make sure you don’t miss a single second of this high-stakes clash as these two sides battle for tournament survival.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
