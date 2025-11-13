Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Luis Palma of Honduras celebrates after scoring
© Atsushi Tomura/Getty ImagesLuis Palma of Honduras celebrates after scoring
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nicaragua vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nicaragua vs Honduras
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Honduras is on the verge of something special, with World Cup qualification hanging in the balance this Matchday. A victory could pave their way back to the global stage for the first time in years—especially if Costa Rica and Haiti split points.

But standing in the Catrachos’ path is a determined Nicaragua squad desperate to keep its campaign alive. For Nicaragua, only a win will do, and they’ll also need help from elsewhere to stay in contention. With so much on the line, this clash promises high drama—don’t miss a moment of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Nicaragua vs Honduras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica take on Nicaragua in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the U.S. can watch all the action live across multiple TV channels and streaming platforms.

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

Eager to improve their standings in the 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers, Costa Rica and Nicaragua face off in a crucial Group C match. With both teams vying for position, the showdown is expected to be a fiercely competitive showdown. Here are the predicted lineups.

Why was the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Why was the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

The game between Nicaragua and Haiti for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers had to be suspended on the first half.

Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

Guatemala and Panama will be clashing in a key CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifier game, so stick with us to not miss any details of the game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo