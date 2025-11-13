How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nicaragua vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nicaragua vs Honduras WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo and Telemundo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Honduras is on the verge of something special, with World Cup qualification hanging in the balance this Matchday. A victory could pave their way back to the global stage for the first time in years—especially if Costa Rica and Haiti split points.

But standing in the Catrachos’ path is a determined Nicaragua squad desperate to keep its campaign alive. For Nicaragua, only a win will do, and they’ll also need help from elsewhere to stay in contention. With so much on the line, this clash promises high drama—don’t miss a moment of the action.

