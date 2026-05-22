How to watch Mexico vs Ghana match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Ghana on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs Ghana WHAT International Friendly WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Friday, May 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue to intensify, Mexico will meet Ghana in a high-profile international showdown featuring two teams eager to build momentum before the tournament begins. El Tri, one of the World Cup co-hosts, continue sharpening their squad against strong competition.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are aiming to prove they can recapture the form that carried them to the brink of a semifinal berth at the 2010 World Cup after a disappointing run in Qatar 2022. With both nations looking to make a statement ahead of 2026, this friendly promises plenty of excitement and is one fans will not want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Mexico vs Ghana and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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