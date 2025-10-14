Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexis Vega of Mexico
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesAlexis Vega of Mexico
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Ecuador
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico is aiming to shake off the frustration of their 4-0 setback against Colombia as they prepare for a high-stakes clash with Ecuador. The 2026 World Cup co-hosts are hungry to showcase a sharper, more resilient side, while Ecuador looks to rebound after settling for a draw with the United States.

Both squads are poised to make a strong statement during this FIFA Matchday, using the game as a chance to build momentum and sharpen their form ahead of next year’s tournament. Don’t miss this exciting showdown as Mexico and Ecuador battle for pride and confidence on the international stage!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Ecuador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch United States vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch United States vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

United States will take on Australia in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff time and how to watch it live on TV or stream it online in the United States.

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Puerto Rico clashes with Argentina in a 2025 friendly match. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including kickoff time and how to watch it on TV or via streaming in the USA.

How to watch Canada vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Canada vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Canada will face Colombia in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff time and how to watch it live on TV or stream it online in the United States.

Who will perform at the Argentina vs. Puerto Rico halftime show at Chase Stadium?

Who will perform at the Argentina vs. Puerto Rico halftime show at Chase Stadium?

The halftime between Argentina and Puerto Rico will be extended, as a show will be held by one of Latin America’s most iconic music stars.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo