International friendly
Is Santiago Gimenez playing? Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Ecuador international friendly

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Santiago Gimenez #11 of Mexico.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez #11 of Mexico.

Mexico will host Ecuador at Akron Stadium, home of Chivas de Guadalajara, for its second match of the October international break. Looking to bounce back after a heavy loss to Colombia, questions remain over whether star striker Santiago Giménez will start.

El Tri return from the United States after suffering a dominant 4-0 defeat to Colombia at AT&T Stadium. After reaching halftime down 1-0, Mexico failed to create clear chances against David Ospina’s goal and showed defensive vulnerability that led to a lopsided loss. The result put coach Javier Aguirre under intense scrutiny, with fans and media calling for his dismissal.

Ecuador, meanwhile, arrive in Mexico following a 1-1 draw against another 2026 World Cup co-host, the USMNT. During the September international break, La Tricolor achieved its best-ever start to a CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying campaign, sitting second behind Argentina — the same position they held ahead of the 2002 World Cup. Now, Sebastian Beccacece’s squad continues its preparations for 2026 with friendlies against Mexico and Canada in November.

Mexico and Ecuador have faced each other 24 times, with the North American side holding 14 wins, the South American team winning four, and six draws. However, in Mexico’s last ten matchups against CONMEBOL nations, El Tri has managed just two victories, one draw, and seven defeats — the only wins coming against Peru in 2022 and Bolivia in 2024.

Johan Vasquez of Mexico battles for possession with Jordy Caicedo of Ecuador.

Johan Vasquez of Mexico battles for possession with Jordy Caicedo of Ecuador.

Several changes for Mexico

Mexico emerged as one of North America’s top sides after winning the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but back-to-back draws against South Korea and Japan in September, followed by the 4-0 loss to Colombia, have raised doubts about El Tri’s ability to compete with teams outside the region. The criticism has now reached head coach Javier Aguirre, who is expected to make several changes for the Ecuador match, prompting doubts about star Gimenez as a starter.

James Rodríguez delivers sharp four-word message to Mexico players during Colombia’s 4-0 win

see also

James Rodríguez delivers sharp four-word message to Mexico players during Colombia’s 4-0 win

At Monday’s press conference, Aguirre confirmed that he plans to rotate “seven to eight” players and delivered a strong message to his squad: “If they don’t do well what is asked of them, they don’t have a place here. I know I’m responsible because I choose them and tell them how and what to do—that’s why I get paid. They have social media and are exposed, so if they can’t isolate themselves, they have no business being here. If they can’t handle it, then they’re not cut out for this.

Projected lineups for Mexico and Ecuador

Mexico’s projected lineups (4-3-3): Carlos Acevedo; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vásquez, Mateo Chávez; Erik Lira, Marcel Ruiz, Carlos Rodríguez; Julian Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, German Berterame.
Head coach: Javier Aguirre.

Ecuador’s projected lineups (4-2-3-1): Hernan Galíndez; Alan Franco, Joel Ordoñez, William Pacho, Pervis Estupiñán; Jordy Alcívar, Pedro Vite, Angelo Preciado, John Yeboah, Kendry Páez; Enner Valencia.
Head coach: Sebastian Beccacece.

