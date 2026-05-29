PSG vs Arsenal: Why did UEFA move the 2025-26 Champions League final to an earlier kickoff time than usual?

The UEFA Champions League final is always one of the most anticipated fixtures in world soccer, and this season’s showdown promises to be no different. This Saturday, May 30, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will meet at Budapest’s Puskas Arena with history, legacy, and European glory on the line.

For the French champion, the match presents an opportunity to achieve something only a handful of clubs have managed in modern soccer. For the English champion, it offers the chance to finally lift a trophy that has long remained out of reach. Yet as excitement builds ahead of the final, many supporters have noticed one unusual detail about this year’s event.

The match will begin significantly earlier than the traditional Champions League final kickoff time, sparking questions among fans across Europe and beyond. While the decision has attracted plenty of attention, the explanation behind the change reveals a broader shift in how UEFA views its biggest club occasion.

The contest itself promises to be fascinating. Arsenal arrives unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign, having built its success around one of the strongest defensive units in Europe. The partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel has helped the London club record nine clean sheets on its road to Budapest.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, has taken a different path. The French club has dazzled supporters with an attack that has produced goals at a remarkable rate. Led by Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue, PSG enters the final just one goal short of a Champions League single-season scoring record.

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Why is the kickoff time earlier?

The biggest talking point away from the pitch has been the scheduling of the final itself. The 2025-26 Champions League final will kick off at 6:00 PM CET (12:00 PM ET), three hours earlier than the traditional time slot used in recent years.

According to UEFA, the decision was made to improve the overall experience surrounding the match. The governing body believes an earlier finish will help supporters travel more easily, particularly those relying on public transportation after the game.

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The UEFA Champions League trophy.

The change is also expected to benefit Budapest, the host city. An earlier conclusion allows visiting fans additional time to celebrate, dine, and enjoy the city after the final whistle, creating a stronger economic impact for local businesses.

Broadcast considerations played a role as well. UEFA believes the revised schedule will make the final more accessible to a broader global audience and attract more young viewers worldwide.

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UEFA explains the decision

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin outlined the reasoning behind the move when the change was announced. “With this change, we are placing the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the soccer season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved.”

Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R).

He also highlighted the benefits of finishing earlier on a Saturday evening. “While a 9:00 PM CET (3:00 PM ET) kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish — regardless of extra time or penalties — and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season.”

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Supporters’ groups welcomed the adjustment. Football Supporters Europe Executive Director Ronan Evain argued that the change responds directly to concerns raised by traveling fans in previous finals. “An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics.”