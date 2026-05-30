PSG vs Arsenal: Projected lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final as history beckons in Budapest

The biggest night in European soccer has arrived, with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal preparing to meet in Budapest for a final that could define an era for both clubs. One enters the occasion chasing a place among the game’s modern dynasties, while the other stands on the verge of achieving something it has never managed before.

For PSG, the opportunity is enormous. Luis Enrique’s side is aiming to become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy, a feat achieved only by Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018. Arsenal, meanwhile, arrives carrying the momentum of ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title and now hopes to crown an unforgettable campaign with another landmark achievement.

The final will take place at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, where 67,000 spectators are expected to witness a clash between Europe’s most prolific attack and one of its strongest defensive units. The encounter has all the ingredients of a classic, with contrasting styles, elite talent, and major historical stakes on the line.

PSG chasing place among Europe’s greats

PSG’s rise under Luis Enrique has transformed the club into one of the continent’s most feared teams. The French champion arrives as the defending European titleholder after last season’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter in the final.

Only Real Madrid has managed to retain the trophy since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992. Clubs such as Milan, Ajax, Juventus, and Manchester United all fell short when attempting to defend their crowns.

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Victory would also further elevate Luis Enrique’s legacy. The Spanish coach is seeking a third Champions League or European Cup triumph, which would place him among an elite group of managers alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, and Bob Paisley.

The French outfit has also enjoyed recent success against English opposition. It has won its last five Champions League knockout ties against clubs from England and defeated Arsenal in the previous season’s semifinals.

see also PSG vs Arsenal: Why did UEFA move the 2025-26 Champions League final to an earlier kickoff time than usual?

Arsenal’s chance to complete a dream season

For Arsenal, the final represents an opportunity decades in the making. The London club has never lifted Europe’s premier club trophy and has reached the final only once before, losing to Barcelona in 2006. Now, after finally ending its long wait for Premier League glory, Mikel Arteta’s team is one win away from completing what many supporters would regard as the greatest season in club history.

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The Gunners have built their success on discipline, defensive organization, and exceptional efficiency from set pieces. Since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, Arsenal has scored 64 goals from set-piece situations, at least nine more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

see also How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss vs PSG could impact the 2025 UEFA Champions League final

Its defensive record has been equally impressive. The Premier League champion remains unbeaten in this season’s Champions League and has conceded just six goals in 14 matches. Goalkeeper David Raya has also matched the competition record with nine clean sheets.

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PSG vs Arsenal: Projected lineups

PSG projected lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Havertz.