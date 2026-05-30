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How to watch Scotland vs Curacao match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Scott McTominay of Scotland
© Zak Mauger/Getty ImagesScott McTominay of Scotland
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Scotland vs Curacao on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Scotland vs Curacao
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:0apm PT • Saturday, May 30, 2025
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue, Scotland and Curacao meet in an international friendly with both teams looking to build momentum before the tournament. Scotland is set for its first World Cup appearance since 1998 and will battle Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti in the group stage.

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Curacao, on the other hand, is preparing for its historic debut against Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. With both nations aiming to fine-tune their squads and gain confidence, this matchup should provide fans with an exciting preview of what’s ahead on soccer’s biggest stage—making it a game you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Scotland vs Curacao and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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