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Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates at 41: Roberto Martinez reveals the key trait that keeps Portugal star performing at highest level as role model ahead of 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal hugs head coach Roberto Martinez
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal hugs head coach Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to make history once again as he gets ready for what will be his sixth World Cup appearance with Portugal. Fresh from helping Al-Nassr secure the Saudi Pro League title, Ronaldo arrives at the World Cup carrying the expectations of a nation that continues to rely on his leadership and experience. Yet according to Martinez, the reason behind Ronaldo’s enduring success goes far deeper than goals, trophies, or records.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains one of soccer’s most influential figures. His longevity has become one of the sport’s most remarkable achievements, especially in an era where many elite players retire or significantly slow down long before reaching their forties. Portugal will begin its World Cup campaign in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

As the tournament approaches, Ronaldo is once again expected to lead the attack as the national team pursues its first-ever World Cup title. Many supporters view this competition as his final chance to lift soccer’s most prestigious trophy. However, those closest to the squad are not placing any limits on how long the five-time Ballon d’Or winner can continue competing.

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The Portugal manager has repeatedly expressed admiration for Ronaldo’s ability to remain competitive year after year. In fact, Martinez has even refused to rule out the possibility of seeing Ronaldo at another World Cup in 2030. That belief stems from what he witnesses every day within the national team environment.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League.

While physical conditioning plays a major role, Martinez believes the true explanation for Ronaldo’s longevity lies elsewhere. The Portuguese superstar has already achieved almost everything soccer can offer. He has won league titles across multiple countries, conquered Europe, collected individual awards, and established himself as one of the greatest players in soccer history. Yet according to his national team coach, his motivation remains unchanged.

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The secret behind Ronaldo’s longevity

In an interview with El Larguero, Martinez finally cleared up the enigma of Ronaldo’s extraordinary endurance. “We’ve come to a conclusion: I believe Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play to win a specific title, either collectively or individually,” Martinez explained.

The coach then revealed what he considers the defining characteristic behind Ronaldo’s ability to continue performing at the highest level after more than two decades as a professional. “His secret isn’t what he eats, it’s his hunger. Whatever he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve.”

According to Martinez, that relentless desire to become better separates Ronaldo from many other elite players who struggle to maintain the same level of motivation after reaching the top. “I believe that having that objective allows for longevity. I’ve worked with many players who, the day after winning a UEFA Champions League or a Ballon d’Or, don’t have the same hunger.”

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Portugal team line up back in 2004.

Portugal team line up back in 2004.

While much attention has been placed on his fitness routines, nutrition, recovery methods, and training habits over the years, Martinez believes the foundation of his success is psychological rather than physical.

Example for Portugal’s next generation

Martinez also highlighted why Ronaldo remains such an important figure within the Portugal setup beyond his performances on the pitch. The coach views him as a model for younger players entering the national team environment.

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Cristiano Ronaldo wears Portugal&#039;s captain armband for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo wears Portugal’s captain armband for the first time.

Despite all his accomplishments, Ronaldo reportedly approaches training sessions with the same intensity and focus that defined him during the early years of his career. “Don’t think that this isn’t a topic of discussion and conversation within the coaching staff, because we would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s example to all young footballers in Portugal”, he added.

Many young players dream of reaching the highest level, but Martinez believes Ronaldo demonstrates what is required to stay there. His professionalism, discipline, and commitment continue to influence the next generation of Portuguese talent.

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