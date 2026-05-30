How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss vs PSG could impact the 2025 UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League final has arrived, and with it comes a fascinating showdown between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The match at Budapest’s Puskás Arena carries enormous significance for two clubs that have climbed to the summit of European soccer in recent years.

The Champions League has rarely presented such an evenly matched contest. Historically, Arsenal and PSG have been inseparable in their competitive meetings. Across seven previous encounters, both clubs have recorded two victories each and three draws, highlighting just how little separates them.

Their most recent meetings came during last season’s semifinal, when PSG edged Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Ousmane Dembele. Arsenal, however, had previously defeated the French champion 2-0 during the league phase, proving that either side is capable of gaining the upper hand.

The final also pits two contrasting soccer philosophies against one another. PSG enters the match as the defending European champion under Luis Enrique, armed with a dynamic attack featuring Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue. The Gunners arrive as Premier League champions, boasting the competition’s strongest defensive record and an unbeaten European campaign.

see also PSG vs Arsenal: Why did UEFA move the 2025-26 Champions League final to an earlier kickoff time than usual?

What happens if Arsenal wins against PSG?

An Arsenal victory would complete one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history. After ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, lifting the Champions League trophy would allow the North London club to secure a remarkable domestic and European double.

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Such a triumph would also serve as redemption after last season’s semifinal defeat to PSG. Arteta’s project has steadily progressed over several years, and conquering Europe would validate the club’s long-term vision.

The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel, supported by goalkeeper David Raya, has been central to the club’s European run. The Gunners have conceded only six goals in the competition and have kept more clean sheets than any other side.

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.

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A victory would also elevate several players into club folklore. Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard would become part of a generation remembered for delivering Arsenal’s most prestigious achievement on the continental stage. What’s more, it would end PSG’s dreams of achieving back-to-back Champions League trophies.

What happens if Arsenal draws against PSG?

A draw after regulation time would underline just how closely matched these teams are. If the score is level when the referee blows the final whistle after 90 minutes, the tournament will not end in a draw, and there will be no replay. Instead, the match moves into the standard tie-breaking procedures, beginning with extra time, where the teams play two 15-minute halves.

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If one side is ahead at the end of the additional 30 minutes, they are declared the winner and lift the trophy. However, if the score remains tied after extra time, the champion is determined through a penalty shootout.

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Many observers expect a tactical chess match between Arteta and Luis Enrique. Arsenal thrives on defensive organization and controlled possession, while PSG has demonstrated the ability to alternate between aggressive pressing and patient ball retention depending on the circumstances.

The possibility of extra time could particularly favor PSG due to the freshness of its squad. Luis Enrique has rotated heavily throughout the season, ensuring that many of his key players arrive in Budapest with fewer minutes in their legs than their Arsenal counterparts.

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At the same time, Arsenal has repeatedly shown resilience in pressure situations. The Gunners navigated difficult knockout rounds without suffering defeat, displaying a level of maturity that has often been associated with experienced European champions.

What happens if Arsenal loses against PSG?

For Arsenal, it finished as runner-up, mirroring their 2006 final heartbreak, and must wait another season for a shot at its first European Cup. A defeat for the English team would be a painful conclusion to an otherwise outstanding campaign, but it would simultaneously highlight PSG’s growing dominance on the European stage.

Luis Enrique, head coach of PSG excitedly reacts after the UEFA Champions League Final.

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For the French side, victory would mean back-to-back Champions League titles, an achievement that only a handful of elite clubs have managed in modern soccer. It would further cement Luis Enrique’s status as one of the game’s premier managers and reinforce the club’s transformation from perennial contender into serial winner.

see also ‘There are no favorites’: Luis Enrique does not see his PSG far ahead of Arsenal in the Champions League final

The French champion also possesses valuable experience in major European finals. Many members of the squad were involved in last season’s dominant triumph, giving them knowledge of handling the pressure associated with soccer’s biggest club match.