Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Brentford on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Brentford WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United host Brentford on Saturday, November 28 in the Premier League off the back of a mixed run of results. They drew 2-2 with Sporting on November 25, were beaten 0-4 by Liverpool on November 22, and before that shared eight goals in a 4-4 draw with Villa on November 8. The defensive numbers have been troubling across those three matches, with United conceding at least twice in each one. This game gives them a chance to settle things down at home after three straight matches without a win.

Brentford arrive in better form, having beaten Everton 4-0 on November 23. That followed a 0-2 loss to Brighton on November 8 and a 2-0 win over Forest on October 31. The win over Everton was their most lopsided scoreline of the recent run and shows they can score goals in bunches when things click. Brentford will look to carry that attacking form into a tough away test against a United side still finding consistency.

Manchester United vs Brentford: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Manchester United vs. Brentford 2-1 April 27, 2026 Premier League Brentford vs. Manchester United 3-1 September 27, 2025 Premier League Brentford vs. Manchester United 4-3 May 4, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Brentford 2-1 October 19, 2024 Premier League Brentford vs. Manchester United 1-1 March 30, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Brentford 2-1 October 7, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Brentford 1-0 April 5, 2023 Premier League Brentford vs. Manchester United 4-0 August 13, 2022 Premier League Manchester United vs. Brentford 3-0 May 2, 2022 Premier League Brentford vs. Manchester United 1-3 January 19, 2022 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 11 +17 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Liverpool 11 +8 21 5 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 6 Brentford 11 +9 17 7 Leeds 11 +5 17 8 Chelsea 12 -1 16 9 Everton 11 -2 16 10 Tottenham 11 +1 15 11 Hull 11 +2 14 12 Aston Villa 11 -3 14 13 Newcastle 11 -3 13 14 Nottingham 12 -5 12 15 Coventry 11 -8 12 16 Fulham 11 -2 11 17 Ipswich Town 11 -7 11 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 11 -9 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Nottingham vs. Chelsea Friday, November 27, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Brentford Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Leeds vs. Coventry Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Everton vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 29, 2026 7:00 AM Sunderland vs. Tottenham Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Fulham vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Crystal Palace vs. Hull Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Brighton vs. Newcastle Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Arsenal vs. Manchester City Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Brentford and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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