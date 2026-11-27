Columbus and Inter Miami meet again just days after their last meeting, and this time the stakes are higher with a playoff round on the line.

Columbus come into this one in excellent form, having won their last three outright, including a 3-0 defeat of this same Inter Miami side on November 21. Before that they beat Chicago Fire 4-3 on November 7 and dispatched DC by three goals to nil on October 31. That run gives them clear momentum heading into this playoff meeting.

Inter Miami arrive off the back of that 3-0 loss to Columbus on November 21, a result that snapped a better run of form. They had drawn 3-3 with Charlotte FC on November 7 and beaten New England 2-1 on November 2 before that setback. They will need a quick response now that the games carry playoff weight.

Columbus projected lineup

Columbus line up in a 4-4-2 with Patrick Schulte behind a back four of Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki and Malte Amundsen. The midfield four of Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune and Santiago Rodríguez gives them width and passing options, while Gonzalo Tapia and Brais Méndez lead the line together up front. There are no absences listed, so Columbus can select their strongest available group for a lineup that mirrors the shape that worked against this same opponent last time out.

Columbus projected starting XI (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte, Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen, Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, Santiago Rodríguez, Gonzalo Tapia, Brais Méndez.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Inter Miami set up in a 4-3-3, with Dayne St. Clair in goal protected by Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael and Facundo Mura across the back. Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright sit alongside Telasco Segovia in midfield, feeding a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame. With no absences to account for, the attacking trio of Messi, Suárez and Berterame will carry the primary responsibility for reversing last time’s result in this playoff fixture.

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