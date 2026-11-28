Al Hazem host Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits a struggling home side against a visiting team still chasing rhythm of their own.

Al Hazem come into this one having lost 2-4 to Al Khaleej on October 29, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Al-Fayha and a 0-1 loss to Al Hilal earlier in the month. The home side have not managed a win across that stretch, and three games without a victory leaves them needing a response in front of their own fans. This match is a chance to stop the slide before it becomes a longer run.

Al Nassr arrive off a 1-3 loss to Al Ahli on November 20, a blow after back-to-back wins over Al Kholood (5-3) and Al-Faisaly (3-1) in October. The visitors have shown they can score freely, with eight goals in those two earlier wins, but the Al Ahli defeat shows the gaps that can be exposed. A win at Al Hazem would put that loss behind them and restore momentum on the road.

Al Hazem projected lineup

Al Hazem are set up in a 4-3-3, with Jindrich Stanek behind a back line of Mohammed Al-Yami, Sultan Tanker, Amine Ben Hamida and Ahmed Al-Nakhli. The midfield trio of Aboubacar Bah, Bonheur Mugisha and Sofiane Bendebka will need to control the tempo against a technical Al Nassr side, while up front Mohammed Al-Hamdani, Afimico Pululu and Ahmed Al-Shamrani carry the attacking responsibility. There are no absences to work around, so this projected XI represents a full-strength group looking to arrest their recent dip in form.

Al Hazem projected starting XI (4-3-3): Jindrich Stanek, Mohammed Al-Yami, Sultan Tanker, Amine Ben Hamida, Ahmed Al-Nakhli, Aboubacar Bah, Bonheur Mugisha, Sofiane Bendebka, Mohammed Al-Hamdani, Afimico Pululu, Ahmed Al-Shamrani.

Al Nassr projected lineup

Al Nassr line up in a 4-2-3-1, anchored by Bento Krepski in goal behind Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez and Awad Aman. Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Samu are projected to sit in the double pivot, giving protection to a front four of Joao Felix, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelo Gabriel. With no absences listed, the visitors can call on their strongest attacking options, and the mix of Ronaldo’s experience with the pace of Angelo Gabriel and Joao Felix gives them a varied route to goal against an Al Hazem defense they will look to stretch.

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Al Nassr projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bento Krepski, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix, Samu, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelo Gabriel.