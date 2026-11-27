A ranking shared by Transfermarkt has put two of the best players of their generation on a list neither would choose to lead. It tracks the players who have missed the most penalties since the turn of the century, and Cristiano Ronaldo sits at the top, just ahead of Lionel Messi.

Given how closely the two have been compared for nearly two decades, it is fitting that even this unwanted mark separates them by only a few attempts, adding one more chapter to a rivalry that has defined the sport’s modern era.

According to the figures in the post, Ronaldo has failed to convert 40 of his 236 penalties, while Messi has missed 37 of 163. Hulk appears third with 27 misses from 152 attempts, followed by James Tavernier with 23 and Neymar with 22. Eran Zahavi and Dusan Tadic are each listed with 21, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, and Edinson Cavani close the top 10 with 19 apiece.

Still, the raw totals leave out an important detail: volume. Ronaldo has taken 73 more penalties than Messi in the ranking, which means his lead in misses comes with a considerably larger sample.

Based on those numbers, he has scored roughly 83% of his attempts, among the best rates in the top 10. Messi’s success rate, at around 77%, is the lowest of the group, even though he is second in total misses.

Ronaldo’s race to 1,000 goals continues

see also Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite at Carlos Tevez’s farewell match: When did they last share a field?

While the penalty debate lingers, Ronaldo keeps moving toward the biggest milestone of his career. The Portuguese forward has 987 career goals after scoring against Al Sadd, which leaves him 13 short of 1,000, a mark no player has officially reached in history.

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Lionel Messi remains the closest active pursuer in the chase, although the gap between them is considerable. The Inter Miami star has 937 career goals, 50 fewer than Ronaldo.

At 39, Messi is not expected to threaten the 1,000 mark in the near term, but his tally still places him alongside Ronaldo in a category no other player has approached, and the pair continue to push each other’s legacy even when the numbers are no longer shared at the same pace.

With 13 goals for Cristiano to go, the question now is how quickly he can get there. Ronaldo has scored 30 times in 2026, and a similar pace would put 1,000 within reach in 2027. For now, the number keeps shrinking, even as he adds more misses from the spot to a record he already leads.

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