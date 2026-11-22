Anfield hosts another chapter of the oldest rivalry in English football, with Liverpool and Manchester United both looking to settle some nerves after uneven stretches through November.

Liverpool arrive off a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on November 8, a result that followed a 0-1 loss to Arsenal and a 2-0 win over Albion in late October. The mix of results shows a team capable of bouncing back quickly after a setback. Three points here would put them back on more stable footing in the table.

Manchester United come in off a wild 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on November 8, sandwiched between a 0-2 loss to Chelsea on October 31 and a 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth on October 25. That stretch has produced just one point from three matches and no clean sheet in any of them. A result at Anfield would go a long way toward steadying a side short on momentum.

Liverpool projected lineup

Andoni Iraola projects a 4-2-3-1 built around pace and movement in behind, with Alexander Isak leading the line and support from Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo in the attacking midfield band. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister anchor the double pivot, giving the side control through the middle, while Ronald Araujo and Jérémy Jacquet flank Virgil van Dijk in defense. The absences of Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké strip out depth across midfield, both fullback spots and the forward line, leaving Iraola with a leaner squad to rotate from if changes are needed.

Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola. Coach: Andoni Iraola.

Manchester United projected lineup

Mauricio Pochettino also sets up in a 4-2-3-1, with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo pushed forward off Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo providing the attacking threat. Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo sit in front of a back four of Dalot, Martínez, Maguire and Yoro, a pairing tasked with controlling tempo against a Liverpool midfield that includes Wirtz and Mac Allister. United are without Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Šeško and Manuel Ugarte up front and through midfield, and Luke Shaw’s absence at left back adds to the defensive questions Pochettino has to manage heading into this one.

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Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino.