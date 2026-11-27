Inter Miami face elimination when they visit Columbus Crew in Game 2 of the 2026 MLS Playoffs First Round, a best-of-three Eastern Conference series, on Friday, November 27, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Crew lead 1-0 after a 3-0 win in Game 1, with Gonzalo Tapia scoring twice and Taha Habroune adding the other goal, so Lionel Messi‘s team must win to extend the series and its title defense.

The series follows a home-away-home format, so a decisive Game 3 would return to Nu Stadium on Wednesday, December 2. Miami arrive with Messi, the 2026 MLS Golden Boot winner and the first player to claim the award in consecutive seasons, but also with several absences.

Gonzalo Lujan is suspended after his dismissal in Game 1, while David Ayala, Sergio Reguilon and Cesar Abadia-Reda are out with lower-body issues, joining Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti, who have been sidelined for some time with season-ending injuries.

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What happens if Inter Miami defeat Columbus Crew?

A win would level the series at 1-1 and send it to a Game 3 at Nu Stadium on December 2, where the first team to win two games would advance. The winner of that series would face the winner of the series between the No. 3 New England Revolution and the No. 6 Philadelphia Union in the Conference Semifinals, scheduled for December 5-6.

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see also Lionel Messi escapes punishment after Game 1 incident, but MLS fines an Inter Miami teammate

What happens if Inter Miami and Columbus Crew draw?

A draw is not an option in this round. If the score is level after 90 minutes, no extra time will be played and the match will go straight to a penalty shootout, with the winner receiving the victory. Extra time, which consists of two 15-minute halves, only returns from the Conference Semifinals onward.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Columbus Crew?

A defeat would end the series 2-0 and Miami’s title defense would be over, since the loser of a best-of-three series is eliminated. Columbus, the No. 7 seed, would complete the upset of the No. 2 seed and move on to the Conference Semifinals on December 5-6.