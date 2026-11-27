Lionel Messi‘s 2026 ended on a disappointing note on Friday night, as Inter Miami fell to Columbus Crew 1-0 in Game 2 of their first-round series and were eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs.

After losing Game 1 at home, 3-0, the reigning champions were unable to force a decisive third match, which means the title they won last December will not be defended. It is a harsh conclusion to a year that began with plenty of promise for the club and its captain.

The season was marked by turbulence from the start for Inter Miami. The team opened with a 3-0 loss at LAFC, was knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup on away goals by Nashville in March, and then saw head coach Javier Mascherano leave in April for personal reasons, with sporting director Guillermo Hoyos stepping in as interim coach.

The move into Nu Stadium also started slowly, as Miami went winless in its first four matches there, and the team was later eliminated in the league phase of the Leagues Cup after a loss to Club Leon on Aug. 12. On a more positive note, the club was crowned champion of the Campeones Cup by beating Cruz Azul 2-0 in the final on Sept. 16.

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Messi’s summer brought a similar mix of highs and lows with Argentina. He led the defending champions to the World Cup final, scoring eight times along the way, but the team fell 1-0 to Spain in extra time without registering a shot on target in regulation.

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His international career also came to an end this year. After announcing his retirement from Argentina’s national team, Messi played a farewell match against Benin on Oct. 6, scoring a penalty in a 3-0 win in front of a packed Monumental.

see also How does Lionel Messi’s 2026 compare to Cristiano Ronaldo after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup Playoffs elimination?

It was a fitting tribute, though the loss in the final remains the lasting memory of his last tournament, and Miami’s early exit leaves him without the chance to lift a second straight MLS Cup trophy.

Even so, Messi stood out individually

Even in a year without the big titles, Messi collected a long list of individual honors. In MLS, he won a second straight Golden Boot with 26 goals, the first player to do so, and he also led the league with 17 assists.

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He is also one of five finalists for MVP, and a win would make him the first player in league history to claim it three times. On a global level, he received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, becoming the first individual soccer player to be given the honor.

At the World Cup, Messi earned the Silver Ball and the Silver Boot, finishing second to Rodri and Kylian Mbappe in those categories after eight goals and four assists. Along the way, he scored his first World Cup hat trick against Algeria, passed Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s top scorer, and became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Even with the disappointments, Messi’s place in the sport’s history remains secure. He has 937 career goals, which makes him the second-highest scorer in soccer’s official records behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 987, and while it looks unlikely that the Argentine will be the first to reach 1,000, he is still well placed to become the second player to do so.

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