Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pursuit of 1,000 career goals faces an unexpected setback ahead of Al Nassr’s next Saudi Pro League outing. The club reportedly will be missing two important pieces for the trip, a development that could change how Al Nassr approach a fixture that looked comfortable on paper.

Saudi insider Ali Alabdallah reported that French duo Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan have been confirmed as absentees for Saturday’s visit to Al Hazem, in Ar Rass.

Coman was already viewed as a major doubt after leaving Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Al Sadd early, with a hamstring tear later confirmed, while Simakan was projected to feature in the back line, but physical discomfort reportedly led manager Ange Postecoglou to rest him as a precaution.

The opponent still looks manageable on paper. Al Nassr are third in the table with 28 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, while Al Hazem sit in the lower part of the standings with 10 points and only two league wins.

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Al Nassr also have a strong record in the matchup, having won 17 of the 26 meetings, including a 4-0 victory in February in which Ronaldo scored twice. That history will matter to Ronaldo, who sits on 987 career goals after converting a penalty against Al Sadd, leaving him 13 away from the 1,000 goals mark.

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When could Simakan and Coman return?

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr: Club reportedly nears a key move that could keep him happy

The outlook is considerably brighter for Simakan, who is sitting out purely on the advice of the medical staff. Rather than a fresh setback, the decision appears to be a precaution, and he is not believed to have picked up a new injury.

That opens the door for the French defender to be available again for Al Nassr’s next Saudi Pro League match against Al Qadsiah on Friday, Dec. 4, although no return date has been confirmed.

Coman’s situation looks far more complicated. Club tests confirmed a hamstring tear, which could sideline him for up to 28 days, and he is expected to miss the trip against Al Qadsiah as well as an AFC Champions League Elite game against Al Gharafa the following week.

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The winger could be back on Dec. 12, when Al Nassr host Al Shabab at Al-Awwal Park. It would mark another interruption in a season in which he has played just nine games for the club, with one goal and no assists.

For now, Al Nassr must manage without both players as they try to keep pace in the Saudi Pro League title race. Simakan’s absence looks short-lived, but Coman’s timeline will test the depth of Postecoglou’s squad, while Ronaldo continues to chase 1,000 goals.