Lionel Messi and Inter Miami arrive at Friday’s decisive Game 2 against Columbus Crew with the league having already closed the chapter on the most controversial moment of Game 1.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee issued its ruling following the opener of the Round One series, and it did not include any sanction for the Argentine star, who was at the center of a heated debate after a first-half incident with Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia.

The committee did hand out a punishment, though, and it went to one of Messi’s teammates. According to the league’s ruling, Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Lujan was fined for failing to leave the field in a timely manner after his dismissal in the 36th minute of the match, although MLS did not disclose the amount of the fine.

Messi’s situation came on the stroke of halftime, when he pushed the ball into Tapia’s face as the Crew forward tried to obstruct a throw-in, then launched the restart toward him from close range. Moments after the play, Columbus asked for the Argentine’s dismissal, but referee Allen Chapman ultimately showed a yellow card to both players.

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With no punishment from the league, Messi is free to play on Friday in a match Miami must win to stay alive in the series, after losing Game 1 by 3-0. The Herons will face Columbus in a hostile environment, where they will try to force a return to Nu Stadium for a Game 3 on Dec. 2.

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Inter Miami shorthanded for Game 2

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami visit Columbus as Crew supporters’ group clashes with front office over Miami jerseys

Inter Miami’s absences continue in the second game of the series. According to the league’s availability report, David Ayala and Sergio Reguilon are out for Game 2 against Columbus Crew, as they have not recovered from the lower-body issues that already kept them out of the opener.

They are not the only ones. In addition to the sent-off Gonzalo Lujan, who is suspended, Cesar Abadia-Reda, also with a lower-body problem, is out along with Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti, who are dealing with season-ending injuries.

With so many absences, Inter Miami will need Messi, Luis Suarez and the rest of the squad to step up in a match that could end their season. A win would force a Game 3, but a loss would send the defending champions home early, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.

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