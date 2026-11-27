Nottingham host Chelsea in a Premier League meeting between two sides looking to stop the bleeding after rough recent runs.

Nottingham come into this one off a 0-2 loss to Bournemouth on November 21, which followed a strong 3-1 win over Man City on November 7 and a 0-2 defeat to Brentford on October 31. The home form has been a mix of a big result against a top side sandwiched between two losses, and that inconsistency is the main issue. A win here would steady things after back-to-back defeats and keep Nottingham from sliding further down the table.

Chelsea arrive having lost three of their last three outings, most recently a 1-4 defeat to Leeds on November 21, a 0-1 loss to Sunderland on November 8, and a 2-0 win over Man U on October 31 before that slide began. The gap between that win over Man U and the two losses since shows a team that has lost momentum at the wrong time. Chelsea need a response on the road to avoid a third straight defeat and ease growing pressure on the squad.

Nottingham projected lineup

Nottingham are set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Murillo, Nikola Milenković and Jair Cunha forming the back three in front of Matz Sels. Daniel Muñoz and Neco Williams provide width as wing-backs, with Xaver Schlager and James McAtee holding the middle. Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus sit just behind Liam Delap, who leads the line. Nottingham are without Nicolás Domínguez, Nicolò Savona and Callum Hudson-Odoi, all ruled out, which thins their options in midfield and in wide areas.

Nottingham projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels, Jair Cunha, Murillo, Nikola Milenković, Daniel Muñoz, Igor Jesus, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams, Liam Delap.

Chelsea projected lineup

Chelsea line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Pep Chavarría across the back four protecting Emiliano Martínez. Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia screen the defense, giving Cole Palmer freedom to operate behind Emanuel Emegha, flanked by Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers. Chelsea are missing a significant number of players, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Maxence Lacroix, João Pedro, Jorrel Hato and Reece James all out, a list that stretches across defense and attack and will test the depth of this squad on the road.

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Chelsea projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martínez, Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pep Chavarría, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Roméo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Emanuel Emegha, Morgan Rogers.