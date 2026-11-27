Lionel Messi‘s season has come to an early end, as Inter Miami fell to Columbus Crew 1-0 in Game 2 of their first-round series on Friday night, eliminating the reigning MLS Cup champions from the playoffs.

Miami had already dropped Game 1, 3-0, at home, and the defeat means the title defense is over before the conference semifinals. It closes a year that began with high hopes in a new stadium, and one that sets up an intriguing comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s 2026 was still among the most productive of his late career. The Argentine finished the year with 41 goals and 19 assists in 49 games for club and country.

In MLS, he won a second straight Golden Boot with 26 goals, becoming the first player to do so, and he helped Inter Miami win the Campeones Cup in September, lifting his fourth trophy with the club. He is also one of five finalists for the MVP award, and a win would make him the first player in league history to claim it three times, as well as three seasons in a row.

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Internationally, he scored eight times at the World Cup and became its all-time leading scorer, although Kylian Mbappe overtook him during the same tournament. In North America, he led Argentina to a second straight final, but the team fell 1-0 to Spain.

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That was his last tournament with the national team, as he announced his retirement from international duty and played his farewell match in a friendly against Benin, a 3-0 Argentina win.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly edges Lionel Messi in an unwanted record of this century

Ronaldo’s 2026: a long-awaited league title and 1,000 goals in sight

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 30 goals in 2026, with 27 coming for Al Nassr and three at the World Cup. The year’s biggest highlight arrived in May, when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title, his first league trophy in Saudi Arabia after three years in the country.

At the World Cup, he became the first player to score at six tournaments, finding the net twice against Uzbekistan and later converting a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32.

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His form carried into the new season as well, including a hat trick in a 5-3 win over Al Kholood, and he has already scored 11 goals in 14 games across all competitions this season. With Al Nassr still involved in the league, where they sit third, and in the AFC Champions League Elite, he has plenty of opportunities to keep closing in on 1,000.

Ronaldo’s year also included the end of his Portugal career. On Nov. 5, he announced his retirement from international soccer after 23 years, ending a chapter in which he finished as the men’s all-time leader in both goals (146) and appearances (234).

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Who had the better 2026?

Taken together, the numbers favor Messi in the calendar-year comparison, with an 11-goal edge, but each one has a clear highlight to point to. Messi had the bigger World Cup run and the individual awards, while Ronaldo can point to a long-awaited league title and a steady pace of goals as he nears a historic mark.

With the season over for Messi, attention now turns to Ronaldo, who has plenty of games left with Al Nassr as he chases 1,000 goals. For now, the debate between them continues, as it has for nearly two decades, only with both players deep into their final chapters.